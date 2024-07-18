Uncertainty Over Conor McGregor’s Future Continues
Conor McGregor was front and center earlier today, speaking in front of assorted media at the Bare Knuckle Fight Championship press conference in Marbella, Spain.
As the MMA world waits for a rescheduled fight date for the long-awaited bout pitting McGregor against Michael Chandler, which was initially scheduled for the end of June, it was telling how McGregor detailed his future with the UFC.
He simply didn’t address it.
McGregor has an ownership stake in BKFC, and that was his primary focus at the presser. He was his customary charismatic self as he promoted the BKFC event in Spain on October 12.
“Nobody knows this game better than me,” said McGregor. “I conquered mixed martial arts both inside the ring and outside the ring.
“The businesss that I own and support have always been those I believe in. I look for opportunities that mean something to me. I do not enter any business venture lightly or without serious consideration for what I can bring to the table. So when you see my name tied to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, you know I’m truly committed to the business and bringing it to the absolute heights of success.”
Unlike the UFC press conference McGregor was supposed to hold this spring alongside Dana White in Dublin, which was canceled for reasons that still remain unclear, this one went off fairly smoothly. McGregor was joined by BKFC founder and president David Feldman, who has been thrilled with the way McGregor has placed a spotlight directly on his promotion.
“I started out as a boxer, and bare-knuckle fighting is the purest form,” said McGregor. “When I saw my first event live, I was blown away by it. Dave and I started talking, I don’t just back the product, I back the people behind the product.
“Dave Feldman has done a stellar job with BKFC. This is a sport on the rise, and with my backing, I’m confident I can strap it to a rocket ship and send it right to the moon.”
McGregor even hinted that he could compete for BKFC (“I’m not just up here as an owner, more of a player/manager,” he said). Those awaiting that moment, however, are advised not to hold their breath. But does it matter? Active, retired, or on a fighting sabbatical, there is simply no one in the sport on McGregor’s level.
Whether or not there was validity to the toe injury that McGregor said prevented him from competing in June at UFC 303, he didn’t lose any fanfare because of it. If and when he returns to the cage (McGregor still has two fights left on his UFC contract), it will be, without question, the most significant fight in all of combat sports.
McGregor is a unique entity. His business endeavors and acting have only added to his star power. No longer does he need to fight–and he certainly has other more lucrative ways to make money. That is likely why White won’t even publicly discuss new McGregor dates–which must make Chandler’s head spin after waiting nearly two years for this fight.
McGregor is an outlier. The sport needs him far more than he needs it, which is absolute rarity. And there is no doubt that McGregor knows it.
“Money, power, respect,” said McGregor. “That’s my message to any fighter interested in joining BKFC.”
McGregor already possesses all three. So as Chandler waits and White books new fights, it becomes especially hard to tell what will inspire McGregor to step back into the Octagon.
Drew Dober and Jean Silva torture themselves in incredible battle
Jean Silva fractured both of his hands in the first round against Drew Dober last Saturday night.
Dober got his face absolutely pummeled by Silva.
The two combined for an outrageously compelling bout, one that ended 88 seconds into the third round by doctor stoppage, giving Silva the victory by TKO. Incredibly, after winning two weeks prior at UFC 303, Silva proved he was the real deal with his dominant performance against Dober.
Both fighters’ stocks improved with that fight. Dober’s next fight is even more must-see, and Silva now carries an 11-fight win streak.