More WWE and AEW Talent Reportedly Set To Hit the Open Market This Fall

Ilja Dragunov shocked the pro wrestling world on Thursday when he let his contract with WWE expire. Dragunov is now a free agent and out of contract for the first time in years.

There appears to be more roster shifts on the horizon for WWE. AEW as well.

On Thursday, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported that talent on both the WWE and AEW rosters could be leaving their respective companies this fall. Alvarez noted that Tony Khan likely won't cut anybody from his roster prematurely, but that a handful of contracts in the next year would quietly not be renewed. Alvarez surmised that there would be a glut of talent available during this time and noted that it could cause a jolt of energy on the independent circuit.

Bayley headlines potential list of future WWE free agents

Bayley | Netflix

One name that fans will be watching for the rest of this year is that of former world champion Bayley. Bayley reportedly will be out of contract with WWE at some point this year. She has not signed a new contract with the company and hasn't been on WWE television in weeks.

Since AEW began operations in 2019, wrestlers have had more leverage and more options for where to work, with WWE and AEW both pillaging talent from each other over the years.

Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Mercedes Mone, FTR, and others were notable WWE names who have pivoted to AEW over the last seven years. On the flip side, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ethan Page, and Ricky Saints have all made the jump from AEW to WWE.

Ilja Dragunov is leaving WWE. With many wrestlers expected to be available from WWE and AEW over the next year or so... could the indies blow up again?https://t.co/ylsWA1Ck0o pic.twitter.com/SDXPrCMXtH — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) August 20, 2026

WWE and AEW won't just be competing for talent next weekend. Both companies will go head-to -head on Saturday afternoon with key programming.

On August 30, AEW will present its All In PPV event from inside Wembley Stadium in London. The headline match for that event features Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Men's World Heavyweight Championship.

Other announced matches include Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's Championship and The Young Bucks vs. Cope and Christian Cage for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships.

To combat that event, WWE will present its NXT Heatwave PLE. On that show, Tony D'Angelo will defend his NXT Championship against Grayson Waller, Cruz Montana, and NXT's newest signee, Zilla Fatu, in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

For the last year, WWE has consistently ran its NXT PLE's opposite major AEW shows.