Ilja Dragunov Moved to WWE Alumni Page as Contract Reportedly Expires
It appears that Ilja Dragunov has departed WWE.
The former Men's United States Champion had not been seen on WWE programming since he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the episode of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 42, and now the next time fans see him will be with another promotion.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider was the first report that Dragunov's deal with WWE has now expired and he is officially a free agent. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has since confirmed the news, and Dragunov has also been moved to the alumni section of WWE's official roster page, which is strong indicator that their reporting is accurate.
The guys over at False Finish are reporting that WWE would have liked to hang on to Dragunov, but he chose to let his contract expire.
Ilja Dragunov is gone from WWE after his contract reportedly expires
Dragunov now leaves WWE after a rather successful seven-year run with the company that saw him capture the NXT UK, NXT and Men's United States Championships. He was also named the NXT Male Superstar of the Year back in 2023.
The Mad Dragon debuted on the main roster on the episode of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. He defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in his first match and was then thrust right into the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.
He spent much of that summer competing with Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker for the Men's Intercontinental Championship before he suffered a torn ACL that cost him over a year of his career. The injury happened while he was wrestling his greatest rival, former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, during a live event.
Ilja returned to action last October and defeated Sami Zayn in his first match back to win the Men's United States Title. He would then carry on the tradition of the United States Open Challenge, and his matches with the likes of Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and Carmelo Hayes became must-see television.
After Dragunov dropped the title to Carmelo Hayes, he slowly started to fade into the background. He did compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but only wrestled four more times afterward, including one more rematch with Hayes for the Men's U.S. Title.
The Moscow native is widely considered to be one of the best bell-to-bell performers in pro wrestling today. It wouldn't be surprising at all if he gets several inquiries on the open market. Draganov joins a list of high-profile WWE free agents, which includes Aleister Black, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Sheamus.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino