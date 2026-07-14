Big Bill Removed From AEW Roster Page Amid WWE Return Report

Big Bill's AEW departure has been rumored in recent weeks, and a new update might have confirmed it.

In May, Sean Ross Sapp reported that Big Bill's AEW contract was about to expire, with sources saying they believed to be in late May or early June. Big Bill, real name William Morrissey, had not wrestled for AEW or ROH since the ROH tapings on April 6.

Meanwhile, fans have continued to buzz about Big Bill's rumored return to WWE, as reports suggest the company is considering bringing him in.

Big Bill's departure has now been practically confirmed.

Big Bill and Bryan Keith | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Big Bill removed from AEW roster page

Big Bill has been removed from AEW's official roster page, seemingly bringing his time with the company to a conclusion. Sapp also shared the news on X and wrote that, following the expiration of his deal, Big Bill had re-signed with WWE.

The former WWE star first appeared in AEW on the May 4th episode of AEW Dynamite in 2022 before signing full-time with the company in August. He went on to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship with Ricky Starks in 2023. Big Bill later joined forces with Chris Jericho in The Learning Tree and formed a tag team with Bryan Keith, which was eventually renamed Paid in Full.

Big Bill was reportedly slated to feud with Chris Jericho near the end of his time with the company, but these plans never came to fruition.

Big Bill aka Big Cass has been removed from the AEW roster page. His deal has expired and has re-signed with WWE pic.twitter.com/MITNFOu8Yu — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 14, 2026

The timing of Big Bill's removal from AEW's roster came amid the clearest indicator yet of his WWE return, as he was featured in a vignette during the July 13th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. The video teased that the former Big Cass would return on August 3. Cass was not named in the video, but fans were shown wearing his merchandise, and his signature "SAWFT" could be seen on signs.

Big Bill previously had a run in WWE as Big Cass, or Colin Cassady, from 2011-2018. He eventually teamed up with Enzo Amore, and they had a memorable run on the main roster before they split up. WWE released Cass on June 19, 2018, and he later had a run in TNA before joining AEW.

With his WWE return seemingly imminent, Big Cass is reportedly expected to reunite with Amore, and many fans are excited about the possibility of seeing the duo get back together. Time will tell what the future holds for both men, and The Takedown on SI will continue to monitor the situation.