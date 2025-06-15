NJPW Dominion Results: Goto Retains In Epic Main Event, Gabe Kidd New Champion & House Of Torture Reborn
Hirooki Goto has retained the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship after a phenomenal main event encounter at NJPW Dominion 2025.
The Osaka-Jo Hall crowd was invested into the action as Shingo Takagi challenged for the most prestigious prize in New Japan Pro Wrestling and tried to stop the remarkable reign of the champion.
The action throughout this 28 minute battle was hard hitting and gripping with the fans in attendance getting louder after every scintillating strike and high impact move by both men.
Down the stretch, both Goto and Shingo kicked out of the other man's signature finishers. Whether it was the Burning Dragon of Takagi or the GTR of the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, it didn't seem like either star could put the other away.
After an abundance of headbutts and a last minute struggle, it was a second arm-trapped twisting GTR from Goto that finally put Shingo away in what was the longest match of his reign that started in February.
After his post match comments in the ring, Hirooki Goto issued a challenge to Zack Sabre Jr. backstage to set up their third meeting of the year for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title during the upcoming NJPW Soul tour.
The IWGP Global Heavyweight Title was up for grabs as Yota Tsuji defended against his long time rival Gabe Kidd in a rematch from a Match of the Year candidate earlier this year. The war between Bullet Club War Dogs and House of Torture continued with EVIL facing David Finlay in a Dog Collar Chain Deathmatch and the lineup for the G1 Climax 35 tournament was announced.
Here's everything you may have missed at NJPW Dominion event from Osaka-Jo Hall.
Dominion Match Results:
Kickoff Match: Katsuya Murashima & Shomo Kato defeated Daiki Nagai & Masatora Yasuda. The Young Lions took center stage on the pre-show as Murashima continued his winning streak in Noge dojo action scoring the win for his team with the Boston Crab on Yasuda.
House of Torture (SANADA, Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi & Don Fale) defeated Bullet Club War Dogs (Drilla Moloney, Clark Connors, Taiji Ishimori & Chase Owens) in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match. This bout was more of an angle introducing the former Bad Luck Fale as the newest member of House of Torture, marking the final Bullet Club original leaving the group.
Then, the match ended when Chase Owens turned on the War Dogs with a low blow to Moloney and helped SANADA smash a guitar over Drilla's head. Two new members to the House of Torture started a trend that would sprinkle through the rest of the show.
TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated El Phantasmo & Shota Umino. In a preview of sorts for the upcoming G1 Climax 35 tournament, all four men had a strong showing in this tag team affair. TMDK picked up a win thanks to ZSJ scoring a pinfall on his Wrestle Kingdom 19 opponent via the European Clutch.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Final Road - Connection: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yuya Uemura. While many fans believed this would be a passing of the torch to Uemura, it was "The Ace" who showed his veteran experience by stealing the win with a pinning combination over his spiritual successor in this solid bout.
House of Torture (SHO & DOUKI) defeated Master Wato & YOH to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. Following a bogus injury for Yoshinobu Kanemaru, everyone in attendance & the champions were shocked to see DOUKI make his return as the newest member of House of Torture.
This surprise was followed by HoT using every trick in the book, including DOUKI's pipe weapon returning to re-injure the right leg of Wato to help the House capture the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
Taichi & Tomohiro Ishii defeated United Empire (Callum Newman & Great O Khan) to win the IWGP Tag Team Championships. This turned into a great tag team contest that had the Osaka crowd rocking and rallying behind the challengers as Taichi & Ishii won the IWGP Tag Team Championships thanks to Black Mephisto on Newman for the victory.
G1 Climax 35 Tournament Blocks Announced. A Block will include Hirooki Goto, Yota Tsuji, Hiroshi Tanahashi, SANADA, David Finlay, EVIL, Yuya Uemura, Boltin Oleg and two winners from the Play-In Tournament.
B Block will include Gabe Kidd, El Phantasmo, Konosuke Takeshita, Shota Umino, Shingo Takagi, Zack Sabre Jr., Great-O-Khan, Ren Narita and two winners from the Play-In Tournament.
There will be four play-in matches with the winners getting the final four spots in this year's G1 Climax 35 tournament.
Boltin Oleg defeated Konosuke Takeshita to win the NEVER Openweight Championship. This was yet another excellent encounter between these two men that saw them beat the hell out of each other across the 13 minute duration.
Capturing his first singles title in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Oleg scored an upset win over "The Alpha" to win the NEVER Openweight Championship to the roar of the fans.
EVIL defeated David Finlay in a Dog Collar Deathmatch. In what should have been a simple one-on-one grudge match, the sheer numbers by the side of EVIL marred this one completely.
Coming out with now 10 members of the House of Torture, EVIL pulled out a win over David Finlay after his group took out the Bullet Club War Dogs, Fale drove Finlay through a table and the Darkness Scorpion while choking his opponent with the dog collar chain.
Gabe Kidd defeated Yota Tsuji to win the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. It took the crowd a while to get into this clash, but the fans got behind both men by the end thanks to an engaging closing stretch.
Drawing inspiration from Claudio Castagnoli and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Kidd pulled out a swing and then later busted out The Death Rider before putting Tsuji away with the Drill-A-Hole Piledriver to beat Tsuji to win the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.
Following an emotional speech about his journey and love for New Japan, Kidd challenged "The Ace" Hiroshi Tanahashi to be his first challenger. The NJPW President came out and accepted the challenge for the two men to face on the upcoming Soul tour.
Hirooki Goto defeated Shingo Takagi to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The Dominion main event was a superb bout that had the Osaka-Jo Hall crowd on the edge of their seats with twists and turns throughout. Goto needed two GTRs to keep the "Revolution" going against Shingo here.
