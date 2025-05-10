Mercedes Mone Loses NJPW Strong Women's Championship At NJPW Resurgence 2025
Four Belts Mone is no more. Mercedes Mone's reign as NJPW Strong Women's Champion came to an end after 314 days, with AZM emerging victorious from a triple threat match that also involved Mina Shirakawa.
The triple threat for Mone's title main evented the show at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California and, unsurprisingly given the level of talent involved, has drawn wild acclaim.
Mone's reign ended when she was thrown from the ring by Shirakawa, who was then pinned by AZM, reducing Mone's titles by 25% without the AEW TBS Champion even being involved in the fall.
The artist formerly known as Sasha Banks got into it with Shirakawa post-match, blaming her for the loss as AZM celebrated in the ring with her newly won championship. With Shirakawa AEW bound, the post-match shenanigans may be a pre-cursor for more to come over Mone's TBS Title in the near future.
As well as the TBS Championship, Mone is also still in possession of the Undisputed British Women’s Championship for RevPro in the United Kingdom. She will face Jamie Hayter at AEW's upcoming Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View, where the winner will go onto face AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm for her title at AEW All In, in July.
Mone is currently undefeated in AEW, having debuted with the company in March, 2024. As the former champion took to the backstage area with Shirakawa, AZM announced in the ring that it was now "AZM time".
Whether Mone receives a rematch for the Strong Women's Championship in NJPW remains to be seen, but if we are building towards a rivalry between her and Shirakawa, sign us all the way up for that, regardless of which promotion's banner it falls under.
