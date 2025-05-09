The Young Bucks Talk NJPW Return Ahead Of Their Match At Resurgence (Exclusive)
Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, return to a familiar setting Friday evening.
New Japan Pro Wrestling presents Resurgence at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The Bucks will be teaming with two mystery partners to take on Gedo, Clark Connors, Gabe Kidd, and David Finlay.
Of course, The Young Bucks are no strangers to NJPW. Prior to their involvement in the founding of AEW in 2019, The Young Bucks held the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships a remarkable seven times, the IWGP Tag Team Championships, and the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships (three times). They were NJPW mainstays and among the promotion's biggest stars.
This past January, The Young Bucks returned to the ring for NJPW at Wrestle Dynasty in the Tokyo Dome. It was their first match in Japan under the NJPW banner in five years, winning the IWGP Tag Team Championships for a second time in the process. They lost the titles just over one month later at NJPW's The New Beginning In Osaka.
The Young Bucks On Their Return To NJPW This Year
The Takedown on SI had a chance to speak with The Young Bucks ahead of Friday's Resurgence event. We started out by asking them how it felt to return to NJPW after such a long absence.
"Sometimes you have to come back home to be reminded why you chose to do this in the first place," Matt Jackson said. "Returning to a place we’ve spent much of our career, really helped us find our happiness and passion again.
"In 2024, I feel like we were starting to find ourselves again and started to have fun like we used to. And now in 2025, we’re completely back and I think returning to Japan really expedited the entire process. And when we’re pumped, and excited to get in the ring, there’s still nobody on our level."
Nick Jackson agreed, noting that he wasn't sure if he'd ever have a chance to wrestle at the Tokyo Dome again prior to their return on January 5th earlier this year at Wrestle Dynasty.
"It was surreal. Kind of a full circle moment to be able to come back to a place we look at so fondly and bring the kids who are now a lot older to appreciate what they’re seeing even more so now. I didn’t think we’d ever perform at the Tokyo Dome ever again so doing that at least one more time was very cool," Nick Jackson told The Takedown on SI.
How NJPW Has Changed Over The Last Six Years
Matt Jackson went on to discuss how much New Japan has changed since The Young Bucks left the company in 2019. The Takedown on SI asked both Matt and Nick about what they see in NJPW currently that varies from their first run with the company a decade ago.
"There are a lot of new faces now," Matt Jackson explained. "Many of the guys that were on top back in 2018 are now finishing up with the company. And as we began our NJPW run in 2013, many people were also moving on from the company way back then. Really, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
"Wrestling is a living breathing thing, that will continue to move on with or without all of us. It just keeps going. Now, I look at a company with a lot of opportunity for younger talent to step up and replace the big names. There’s going to be a void for a minute, but I’ve learned that someone new always rises to the occasion. I’m excited to see who that’ll be next."
Nick Jackson added, "It was good to meet all the new students and fresh blood there who seem to be as eager as the last crop of guys. That’s something NJPW has always done right. Their system is a proven system that works so I’m glad they’ve got young guys ready to get in there.
"I’ve had some chats with the guys and they’re ready to work hard and be in the main event there and when you see guys that are openly talking about that it’s a good thing because it brings that competitive nature to the backstage."
Wrestlers With The Most Potential In NJPW
With the roster experience so much change over the last several years, The Takedown on SI asked both Matt and Nick who they see the most potential in at NJPW when it comes to the new tag teams being featured.
"I’d love to get in the ring with the INTERGALACTIC JET SETTERS. We’ve wrestled Kevin and Kushida before but never as a team. That’s the tag match I’d love to do. Those guys are fantastic," Nick Jackson said.
Matt Jackson also chimed in, "Drilla Moloney and Clark Connors and Kushida/Kevin Knight both look like teams we’d kill it with."
Thoughts On NJPW Resurgence
First things first, though. The Young Bucks will have two mystery partners in their corner as they take on Gabb Kidd, Gedo, Clark Connors, and David Finlay. Matt Jackson had some thoughts about what to expect in the match and what kind of future he sees for some of his opponents this Firday night.
"They’ve created quite the groundswell in New Japan," Matt Jackson said. "Seeing what they’re doing reminds me a lot of what us and our old friends used to do back then. I’m happy for their success. Wrestling needs a young, hungry group of guys, unafraid to make a lot of noise.
"In many ways, I particularly look at Gabe Kidd as the leader of the new crop. He totally got my attention at Wrestle Kingdom when he fought Kenny Omega. After that match, I thought, 'Okay, New Japan has something with this kid. He’s got presence. He’s got that fire in him.' I’m excited to mix it up with him.
"It’s cool to see David Finlay’s progress. He was around as a young boy way back in the day, and to see him all grown up, with confidence and swagger — I’m happy for him. I always saw something in him, and I’m glad I was right. Clark Connors reminds me of Adam Cole. Similar charisma. He has a great look, and ever since I saw him, I’ve always wanted to wrestle him. As far as Gedo goes, I just want to superkick him in his stupid old face."
Who should fans expect to see as the two mystery partners alongside the Young Bucks at Resurgence?
"Two big, mean, angry guys who’ve been chilling at home, going stir crazy, ready to go crazy again in the ring," Matt Jackson teased. "I feel like they are ready to shut up a lot of their critics, and show why they’ve been as successful as they’ve been for years now.
"You don’t just continue to have lengthy runs in multiple companies unless you’re charismatic, funny, charming and talented. And truthfully, they’re two of the only guys who’ve had our backs for years now, during the good and in the bad — always checked up on us, always asked how we were doing. If you’re loyal to us, we will be loyal back for life. Expect some of that electricity Saturday night in Ontario."
If using quotes from this article, please credit Ryan Droste at The Takedown on SI.
