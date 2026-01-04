Here’s What You Missed From Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Retirement At Wrestle Kingdom 20

Wrestle Kingdom 20 marked the end of an era for New Japan Pro-Wrestling as 46,913 people gathered in a sold-out Tokyo Dome to say farewell to Hiroshi Tanahashi's 26-year in-ring career.

The Ace of NJPW ended his career in a 33-minute emotional epic against his greatest rival, AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada. The match was an instant match of the year candidate, with both men leaving it all on the line together for the last time.

Each man used the match as an opportunity to pay tribute to some of their other top rivals and peers. Tanahashi used Katsuyori Shibata's PK before transitioning into Shinsuke Nakamura's Bombaye, while Okada utilized Tetsuya Naito's Destino maneuver.

Okada approached the match from the beginning with the heelish edge he gained from his time in AEW and the Don Callis Family, flipping off the cameras and mercilessly attacking Tanahashi's ligaments.

Nevertheless, the Ace continued to survive and withstand the relentless offense with a roaring Tokyo Dome crowd cheering him on all the way, proving one last time why he's one of the most prolific babyfaces of all-time.

The AEW International Champion would have to dig deep into his foundations from his time in NJPW to defeat Tanahashi, completing his full Rainmaker zoom out pose for the first time since leaving NJPW in 2024, before hitting Tanahashi with the Rainmaker for the win. Their iconic rivalry ended with a record of 10-5-3, with Okada holding the most victories.

After the match, Okada thanked Tanahashi before leaving the ring and clearing a path for the official retirement ceremony to begin.

The NJPW roster surrounded the ring in Tanahashi-themed shirts while several faces from his past came out to give him flowers and wish him well in his adventure. The first was Jay White, who defeated Tanahashi to win his first IWGP Heavyweight title. White, now part of AEW's roster, is currently on injury reserve and hasn't been seen publicly since the April 2nd episode of Dynamite.

Next was Will Ospreay, a former tag team partner of Tanahashi as well as a key opponent during his time in NJPW. Ospreay participated in the Ace's final U.K. match at Forbidden Door London before taking time off for the neck surgery he's still recovering from.

The Golden Lovers, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, who were major rivals, and eventually comrades of Tanahashi's, also made an appearance. They also participated in his U.K. farewell at Forbidden Door.

If the tears weren't already flowing, the appearance of Katsuyori Shibata turned up the emotion to the max. Shibata and Tanahashi were Young Lions in the NJPW Dojo together and, alongside Shinsuke Nakamura, were named the "Three Musketeers" of their generation. Since then, they've been rivals and opponents, but always brothers. Shibata teamed with Tanahashi one last time during Forbidden Door London weekend at the RevPro anniversary show.

Shibata approached the ring and took off his shirt to lock up with Tanahashi one more time. They traded a few chops back and forth before hugging fiercely, and Shibata left the ring shortly after.

Japanese wrestling legends Keiji Muto and Tatsumi Fujinami joined the rest of the faces from Tanahashi's past in the ring, and they took a group photo before leaving the ring to allow Tanahashi the chance to address the audience.

Right when the ring cleared, the familiar theme music of Tetsuya Naito began to play in the Tokyo Dome before transitioning to his new independent theme. Naito made his surprise exit from NJPW last year, and his appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 20 marked his first in NJPW in seven months. He was accompanied by longtime tag team partner Bushi and their newly won GHC Heavyweight tag titles from Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Naito took his time getting to the ring as usual, but when he got there, he shared his appreciation for Tanahashi for allowing him to participate in the ceremony and that he hoped to see him again in New Japan one day.

Following the tributes, Hiroshi Tanahashi tearfully addressed the crowd before breaking out into one of his trademark air guitar solos. After three encores, it was time for a 10-bell salute to end the career of one of the greatest to ever do it.

Capping off the fairytale ending was Tanahashi getting on an "Acemobile" to circle the Dome and wave to fans personally in every corner of the sold-out stadium . He delivered his notable "Aishitemasu" catchphrase, which translates to "I love you", at the top of the stage and faded out into the fog.

Other top takeaways from Wrestle Kingdom 20

Konosuke Takeshita lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Yota Tsuji in the first portion of the night's double main event. Their third singles encounter ended up being their best one yet, as Tsuji forced Takeshita to submit to the Boston Crab, a foundational maneuver for NJPW Young Lions coming up through the dojo system.

Following the match, Yota Tsuji, now holding both the IWGP World Heavyweight and IWGP Global Heavyweight titles, addressed the crowd before being attacked by Jake Lee, who returned to NJPW earlier in the night as a member of the United Empire.

In backstage comments, Takeshita, wearing the red leather armband of his mentor, WWE star and former NJPW champion Shinsuke Nakamura, shared that he was tasked with wrestling for the sake of a wrestler who wanted to be at Hiroshi Tanahashi's retirement show but couldn't. The comment pointed to being about Nakamura and WWE's reluctance to work with companies that have working relationships with AEW.

Andrade El Idolo returned to NJPW for the first time in over 10 years and was announced as a member of the AEW roster during his entrance, suggesting his contract status is now fully resolved. His United Empire team also walked away with the win.

Syuri made some double gold history of her own, defeating Tokyo Sports MVP and World of STARDOM Champion Saya Kamitani to hold the IWGP Women's and NJPW Strong Women's Championships simultaneously, adding another accolade to her impressive resume.

Olympic gold medalist Aaron Wolf had a wildly successful pro-wrestling debut. He overcame the odds surrounding him from his opponent, EVIL, and House of Torture, and managed to secure the win via a lethal triangle submission and clinch the NEVER Openweight Championship in his first match as a pro wrestler.

Olympic gold medalist Aaron Wolf won the NEVER Openweight Championship in his in-ring debut. | New Japan Pro-Wrestling

The massive crowd reaction was noteworthy as well, considering that Wolf's debut received a lot of mainstream attention that led to Wrestle Kingdom being broadcast on network television for the first time in over two decades.

Another major takeaway is that NJPW announced opening night of the G1 Climax 36 tournament would take place in the U.S., namely Chicago's NOW Arena on July 11. This will be the first time since 2019 in Dallas that the G1 began in the United States. Also, El Desperado's acclaimed Invitational shows will make their U.S. debut during Wrestlemania week in Las Vegas. Death Vegas Invitacional is set for Thursday, April 17.

Big events coming up in 2026!

Including for the first time since 2019, G1 Climax in the USA!

Night one of the G1 in the NOW Arena in CHICAGO!https://t.co/ckveCJpMwC#njpw #g136 pic.twitter.com/75FOKKxB6z — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 4, 2026

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 Full Results:

Kazuchika Okada def. Hiroshi Tanahashi in Hiroshi Tanahashi's Retirement Match

Yota Tsuji def. Konosuke Takeshita to win the IWGP World Heavyweight and IWGP Global Heavyweight Championships

Aaron Wolf def. EVIL for the NEVER Openweight Championship in Aaron Wolf's In-Ring Debut

El Desperado def. Taiji Ishimori, Kosei Fujita, and SHO in a 4-Way #1 Contenders Match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Great-O-Khan, Callum Newman, HENARE, Andrade El Idolo, & Jake Lee def. Hiromu Takahashi, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, & Shingo Takagi

Syuri def. Saya Kamitani to win the IWGP Women's and NJPW Strong Women's Championships

Zack Sabre Jr, Ryohei Oiwa, and Hartley Jackson won the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match Tornado Ranbo

El Phantasmo def. Chris Brookes to retain the NJPW World Television Championship

