Two Major New Japan Pro-Wrestling Stars Leaving Company
Two of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's mainstays will be leaving the company in the beginning of May.
The promotion announced early Wednesday morning Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI will be departing the company, effective May 4. At that point, both will be free agents.
New Japan issued two separate statements regarding the releases, with Naito's reading in part:
"In recent weeks, conversations have been ongoing between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Tetsuya Naito regarding Naito's future wrestling activities. As a result of those conversations, both parties have mutually agreed not to renew Naito's contract with NJPW"
"Both parties have arrived at this decision after careful consideration and lengthy conversation. Naito's contract ends on the best possible terms with NJPW, which joins fans in wishing Naito's further success in any and all future endeavours."
While the Naito statement indicates a mutual parting of ways, the BUSHI one isn't quite the same case.
"At his own request and after careful consultation, NJPW has come to terms with the departure of BUSHI following currently scheduled appearances ending on May 4 in Fukuoka," the statement says in part.
BUSHI joined New Japan in 2012, and is a one-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He was part of the renowned Los Ingobernables de Japón stable alongside Naito, whose own history is engrained in New Japan lore.
The 42-year-old Naito is generally considered to be one of the greatest Japanese wrestlers of his era, winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship twice and the IWGP Heavyweight Championship three times. He's a six-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and stood tall at the end of the G1 Climax tournament thrice as well.
As of press time, there is no indication as to where either star could be on their way to next, though Naito has made several appearances in AEW since 2023.
