Randy Orton Reveals When He Knew John Cena Was A Special WWE Talent
When did Randy Orton realize John Cena would become John Cena?
Both men started their careers in Ohio Valley Wrestling over two decades ago and have since gone on to become two of the most legendary superstars in WWE history.
With Cena set for his final WrestleMania match on Sunday at WrestleMania 41, ESPN highlighted his top 10 matches on the grandest stage of them all, with the WrestleMania XXIV clash with Orton in 2008 ranked third on the list.
While discussing his history with Cena, Orton recalled when he knew Cena was a special talent.
"In WWE developmental, there was this guy named BJ Payne. Jim Cornette wanted BJ to cut a promo on the spot, in front of everybody. BJ, bless his heart, kind of just stood there for a second -- cat had his tongue.
"And right then and there, Cena stood up and just cut a promo. It was storytelling 101. We were on the edge of our seat like, 'Oh, this guy is really f---ing special.'
"That was the first time I realized, 'Oh man, I'm going to know this guy for the rest of my life.'"- Randy Orton
Orton has certainly known Cena throughout his entire career, with the ESPN story noting that the two rivals have squared off more than 300 times in WWE. However, each will have different opponents this weekend in Las Vegas.
Cena, who aims for a record-setting 17 World title, will challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship on WrestleMania Sunday.
Meanwhile, Orton will compete against a yet to be announced opponent.
He was originally scheduled to face Kevin Owens, who revealed on the April 11 edition of SmackDown that he would be out of action indefinitely due to a serious neck injury.
