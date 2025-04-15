Roman Reigns Blasts CM Punk and Seth Rollins For Being ‘Pieces Of S***'
Roman Reigns did not hold back his thoughts on CM Punk and Seth Rollins.
The three men will compete in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 Saturday, with Paul Heyman set to be in Punk’s corner to return the favor from Survivor Series WarGames.
WWE recently highlighted the road to the match in its “The Build To WrestleMania” series on YouTube, and Reigns had some choice words for his opponents.
Reigns flat out called Punk and Rollins “pieces of shit” and that there was “no f***ing question this place is better" when he's in charge.
The rivalry between the superstars really heated up back at the Royal Rumble in February, as Punk eliminated both Reigns and Rollins from the match. Rollins unleashed a vicious attack on Reigns afterward and brawled with Punk.
One month later, Rollins cost Punk in the closing sequence of the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, with John Cena defeating Punk to earn the opportunity to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41.
When Punk and Rollins clashed inside a steel cage on the March 10 edition of Raw, Reigns returned with a vengeance and took out both Rollins and Punk. From there, Punk retrieved his favor from Heyman to have him in his corner for his first-ever WrestleMania main event, with Reigns being irate at the decision from “The Wiseman.”
In an interesting twist, Rollins then told Heyman he was owed a favor to raise the stakes even further for all parties heading into WrestleMania 41.
Rollins stood tall to cap off this week’s Raw after taking out both Reigns and Punk.
WrestleMania 41 Saturday will air live at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix everywhere else.
