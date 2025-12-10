Latest Darby Allin Injury Update

Darby Allin's 2025 has been rather bumpy in AEW.

After being a focal point of the Death Riders storyline in late 2024, Allin was written off television in order for him to climb Mount Everest. He would later make his return at All In: Texas earlier this year.

The feud between The Death Riders and Darby Allin seemed to continue as Allin was announced to participate in the 2025 Continental Classic tournament alongside many members of Moxley's group. Unfortunately, a head injury would take Allin out of the tournament, leaving him to be replaced by Jack Perry.

Darby Allin says he feels great

Darby Allin made a recent appearance on 680 The Fan, where he talked a bit about his injury and how he is feeling currently.

"I feel a million bucks right now, and I'm not lying, but I'm just not medically cleared; they're just saving me from me, which is fine, which is good. But at the end of the day, I feel amazing right now." Darby Allin, 680 The Fan

He also spoke about his recovery and what he does, attributing much of the help to Diamond Dallas Page for hooking him up with physical recovery equipment. Despite the great update from Allin, there isn't any word on when he will be able to return to in-ring action.

Injured stars who hopefully return soon

AEW is doing quite well at the moment, but things could be going better once some of the many names who are injured return.

Earlier this year, Full Gear saw Swerve Strickland make his return after a three-month absence, immediately being placed into the AEW Men's World Championship scene alongside Samoa Joe and "Hangman" Adam Page.

Jay White has been gone for quite some time after suffering an injury around April, but he is constantly hinting at his return on social media. Will Ospreay is another name that is absent at the moment, but has been working on his recovery after dealing with a herniated disc in his spine.

Other stars such as Kota Ibushi, Adam Cole, and Keith Lee are not competing at the moment, with return timelines not confirmed right now. Hopefully, they can recover and stay healthy, whether that involves wrestling ever again or not.

