Christian Lee Returns at ONE 169 in Atlanta
Christian Lee makes his long-awaited return this November, Sports Illustrated has learned.
Lee will defend his ONE Lightweight MMA World Title against the undefeated Alibeg Rasulov at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.
This marks Lee’s first bout since November of 2022, which is when he defeated Kiamrian Abbasov to win the ONE Welterweight MMA World Championship at ONE on Prime Video 4–making him a two-division ONE world champion. Lee then stepped away following the tragic death of his sister Victoria Lee.
Awaiting Lee (17-4) is the undefeated Rasulov (14-0), who defeated former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Ok Rae Yoon in his promotional debut last week at ONE Fight Night 24.
ONE 169: Atlanta marks the promotion’s second event in the United States in 2024. First is ONE 168: Denver on September 6, and then the event in Atlanta is on November 8.
The 169 card also features reigning three-division champion Anatoly Malykhin defending his ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship against wrestling sensation “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, as well as ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai making a title defense against “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.
Tickets for ONE 169: Atlanta are on salenow via Ticketmaster.