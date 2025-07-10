Ex-MMA Star Ben Askren Says He 'Died Four Times' Before Receiving Double Lung Transplant
Ex-MMA fighter and former Olympic wrestler Ben Askren shared an emotional health update with fans on Wednesday after undergoing a double lung transplant as a result of a severe case of pneumonia.
In a video posted on Instagram, Askren said he doesn't recall anything from the end of May to the beginning of July, but just read through his wife Amy's journal to catch himself up. In multiple social media posts during that time, Amy had shared online that Askren had developed an extremely serious case of pneumonia, which eventually led to his placement on the donor list for a lung transplant.
"No recollection, zero idea, no idea what happened," Askren said. "I just read through my wife's journal. It's like a movie. It's ridiculous. I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds."
Despite his weakened state—he said he lost about 50 pounds over the six-week stretch—Askren appeared to be in good spirits, and sounded extremely grateful for the outpouring of love he received from the wrestling community.
"The thing that was most impactful to me was all the love I felt from everybody. It was almost like I got to have my own funeral," he continued. “I still remember 30 years ago, when Dave Schultz died. He wasn’t always told—and people recollect—how much they enjoyed him, how much they loved him. And you know, obviously, he never got to hear that. ... I'm more motivated than ever to give back and do what I can and help out the best I can help out."
Askren won two NCAA Division I wrestling titles in both 2006 and 2007, and is also a two-time recipient of the Dan Hodge Trophy, the wrestling equivalent of the Heisman. In 2008, he competed on the U.S. wrestling team at the Beijing Olympics, where he lost in the quarterfinals.
After moving into MMA, he won the Bellator Welterweight Championship in 2010 and the ONE Welterweight Championship in 2013. He also had three high-profile fights in the UFC in 2019. Askren retired in 2019 with an overall career record of 19-2, but made a quick return to combat sports in April 2021, when he fought Jake Paul in a pay-per-view match.
“I love you guys. I appreciate you guys because it’s been tough, not only on me but my whole family and my close community,” he concluded in the video. “I appreciate everything.”