Brendan Loughnane on the PFL: ‘It’s The Hardest Thing You Can Do In Combat Sports’
Brendan Loughnane believes there is no place in MMA like the PFL.
“The PFL isn’t for everyone,” said Loughnane. “I think it’s the hardest thing you can possibly do in combat sports. It’s four world-class fights. If you miss a fight or get hurt, you’re out. You can reschedule in the UFC. Not here. It’s definitely for a certain type of fighter like myself.”
Loughnane (28-5) currently sits in first place in the PFL featherweight standings, collecting six points in April when he finished Pedro Carvalho with a first-round knockout. He returns to action this evening with a headline bout on ESPN against Justin Gonzales at the PFL 6 card at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The 34-year-old Loughnane matches up well with Gonzales (14-4), who lost in his first regular season bout to Gabriel Alves Braga. A victory should secure a spot in the PFL playoffs for Loughnane–a finish will remove all doubt–as he pursues the title that eluded him last season.
“Last year, I took my eye off the ball,” said Loughnane, who won the PFL title in 2022 but was eliminated in 2023 by Jesus Pinedo. “Pinedo knocked me out because of it. Nothing’s certain until it is, so I’ve got to go in there and do my job.”
Loughnane is five years removed from getting passed over by the UFC. Instead of venting or expressing frustration, he capitalized on his time in the PFL, where he has established himself as one of the promotion’s premiere featherweights.
As for a comparison between the top fighters in the opposing promotions, Loughnane understands that the season format makes a world of difference.
“PFL champions might do as well in the UFC, or they might not–it’s a different format,” said Loughnane. “UFC fighters would struggle in the PFL. This is my fourth season, and I finally have it down.”
Looking ahead, another title for Loughnane will propel to the Champions vs. Champions card at the end of the year. He would like to test his mettle against the likes of Patrício “Pitbull” Freire, Aaron Pico, and Jeremy Kennedy–but in order to reach that point, he needs to take care of business in the ongoing season.
“I’m coming for my second belt,” said Loughnane. “My fights are going to be all action. There is so much fresh blood in the roster. I can’t wait.”