PWI Reveals Women's Top 250 List

It's that time of year.

The internet has been set ablaze again for the 2025 edition of Pro Wrestling Illustrated's list of the best 250 women's wrestlers in the world. It's an extensive and detailed list including wrestlers from Japan, Mexico, Canada, the United States and beyond. Wrestlers from Stardom, New Japan, WWE, AEW, the grand independent scene, Ring of Honor, and more are featured.

PWI uses a timeframe of October 1 of last year to September 30 of this year. Despite Tiffany Stratton's dominant reign as champion and Iyo Sky's effortless ability to produce five-star classics this year, PWI decided three other women had better years.

Timeless Toni Storm | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Mercedes Moné is wrestler of the year

No one has mastered the "belt collector" gimmick quite like Mercedes Moné. Kurt Angle, Kenny Omega, Bobby Lashley, and even the Hardy Boyz have gone on similar belt-collecting expeditions around the world, but Moné has taken it to another level, and it's earned her the #1 spot in this year's PWI 250.

Moné missed the list last year after not wrestling the minimum number of matches required by PWI to make the list. Wrestlers need a minimum of ten matches to make the list. Último Moné is the holder of 12 championships at the moment and is tied for the most decorated pro wrestler in history at one time. In 1996, Último Dragon won the J-Crown to set the record.

#andNEW: Congratulations to @AEW stars @MercedesVarnado and #ToniStorm for ranking #1 and #2, respectively, in the 2025 PWI #Womens250!



Check out our Holiday 250 issue—available now for print preorder and INSTANT digital delivery—to find out who else ranked where (and why).… pic.twitter.com/pUZmnOKBFp — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) November 11, 2025

WWE women miss top 3 for the first time in 12 years

2025 was a big year for WWE's women's division. They held the second-ever WWE Evolution show in July, seven years after the first one. Iyo Sky and Tiffany Stratton both had rewarding wins at WrestleMania 41, and Rhea Ripley was the best opponent any woman could ask for all year.

However, for the first time since 2013, WWE has missed out on PWI's top three. You have to go back to PWI's Top 50 list in 2013 to find the last time this happened. Cheerleader Melissa was ranked the #1 women's wrestler in 2013, followed by Mickie James and Saraya Knight.

🚨 The 2025 PWI Women’s 250 Top 10



1. Mercedes Moné

2. Toni Storm

3. Saya Kamitani

4. Tiffany Stratton

5. Stephanie Vaquer

6. Iyo Sky

7. Athena

8. Sareee

9. Naomi

10. Rhea Ripley



- @OfficialPWI pic.twitter.com/MkbM5Js0dP — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) November 11, 2025

Half of the top ten consisted of WWE women. Stratton, Stephanie Vaquer, Sky, Naomi, and Ripley all placed within the top ten of the list, but not the top three. PWI's top three consisted of Mercedes Moné ranked at #1 followed by Toni Storm and Saya Kamitani of STARDOM.

PWI also released a PWI 500 list in September ranking the top 500 best men's wrestlers in the world. Cody Rhodes took the top spot.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

Asuka Extends Impressive Championship Streak With WWE Women's Tag Team Title Victory

Becky Lynch Pays Tribute To John Cena After Intercontinental Title Victory

WWE Granted Request Made By John Cena For Saturday Night's Main Event

Major Returning WWE Star Announced For John Cena's 'Last Time Is Now' Tournament