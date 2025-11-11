Becky Lynch Pays Tribute To John Cena After Intercontinental Title Victory

Becky Lynch has taken to social media to give John Cena his flowers after the 'Never Seen 17' captured his first-ever Intercontinental Title on Monday Night Raw last night.

During his final in-ring appearance in his hometown of Boston, Cena defeated Dominik Mysterio to lift the IC Title, finally becoming a Grand Slam Champion in the process.

Backstage, the new champ posed for the customary Triple H finger point photo and then for one with WWE's other Intercontinental Champion and fellow GOAT, Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch Labels John Cena The GOAT

Now, given that on these very pages, Becky Lynch has been named as the greatest WWE women's wrestler of all time, it should come as no surprise that The Man revels in wearing that crown. But last night, the Women's Intercontinental Champion, much like Triple H has done previously, also bestowed the GOAT title upon the newly minted Grand Slam champ.

Lynch captioned the post, "Intercontinental championships. It’s a GOAT thing. We are the greatest wrestlers of all time. It’s not us saying it. Everybody says it. Sports Illustrated says it. Bleacher Report says it. HHH says it."

The Man will defend her IC Title against Maxxine Dupri next week when Raw emanates from Madison Square Garden. The show will also mark John Cena's last ever Monday Night Raw as an in-ring competitor, with his final two appearances after that coming at Survivor Series on November 29 and then Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

Who Will John Cena Face In His Final Three Appearances?

While the Last Time Is Now tournament is currently underway to decide who faces Cena in his final match, next month, the new IC Champ still has two appearances before that fateful night in Washington DC on December 13.

John Cena | WWE

It is being reported that Cena will join forces with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Jey Uso and potentially Roman Reigns to form a Wargames team for the ages to fend off The Vision at Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, Gunther is expected to be standing across the squared circle from the former Doctor of Thuganomics in DC on December 13.

Which just leaves us with Madison Square Garden. Given it is Cena's final ever Monday Night Raw, an angle will likely have to be shot that sets up his Survivor Series plans. But will we see Cena defend his newly won title also?

HE DID IT!!!!



JOHN CENA IS INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wx2m4bXYUg — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

The 17-time World Champ popularized the Open Challenge when he was United States Champion, will he do the same in his brief run with the Intercontinental gold?

