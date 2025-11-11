Asuka Extends Impressive Championship Streak With WWE Women's Tag Team Title Victory

Even if they didn't personally read the piece when it was first published, wrestling fans across the globe know that The Takedown on SI has ranked Becky Lynch as the 'Greatest WWE Women's Wrestler of All-Time'.

The reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion proudly boasts our ranking with each and every promo she cuts these days, and while we very much appreciate that, we need to show some love today to another woman who landed in our Top 10.

Asuka initially came in at No. 8 in our ranking, but perhaps we need to reassess her positioning after The Kabuki Warriors captured the Women's Tag Team Championship Monday night on Raw.

The victory marked the fifth time in Asuka's WWE career that she captured the women's tag titles, technically tying her with Raquel Rodriguez as the Superstar with the most individual reigns since the belts were commissioned back in 2019.

She's won the titles three times with Kairi Sane, and coincidentally enough, once each with the two women the Kabuki Warriors won the gold from in Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Rodriguez is credited with six reigns, having held the titles with Liv Morgan four times, Aliyah and Roxanne Perez. However, her run with The Prodigy was a continuation of a previous reign with Morgan, who suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery to repair.

Liv has been on injured reserve since June, which is when Roxanne took her place as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Asuka | WWE

The more impressive feat for The Empress of Tomorrow is that she has now held a championship in WWE every single year dating back to when she captured the NXT Women's Title in April of 2016. That's a decade straight.

Asuka's 10 WWE Championship Reigns

2016-2017 - NXT Women's Championship

2018-2019 - Women's World Championship (formerly SmackDown Women's Chamoionship)

2019-2020 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

2020 - WWE Women's Championship

2020-2021 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (2)

2020-2021 - WWE Women's Championship (2)

2022 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (3)

2023 - WWE Women's Championship (3)

2024 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (4)

2025 - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (5)

Asuka has also won the Women's Royal Rumble and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in her decorated career. She took to social media Tuesday morning to acknowledge her own greatness, while also congratulating her partner, Kairi.

WWEでデビューして10年、全ての年でチャンピオン取得記録

タッグチャンピオン在位期間最長記録

タッグチャンピオン取得回数記録

わて、あらゆる記録の更新にリーチ状態なので何かする度に歴代記録更新または追加してまう…圧倒的レジェンド🤡… pic.twitter.com/10jgckwEeV — The legendary Empress ASUKA / 伝説のASUKA皇后 (@WWEAsuka) November 11, 2025

"10 years since debuting in WWE, with championship acquisition records in every single year.

Longest reigning record as tag team champion.

Record for most tag team championship wins.

I, in a position to reach updates to every record, end up breaking or adding to historical records with every single thing I do... an overwhelming legend. 🤡

Everyone aims for the belts, but I just walk and the belts and historical records come following along. 😈

And congratulations to my partner Kairi." Asuka on her X account

Asuka is one of seven Women's Grand Slam Champions in WWE history, meaning she's captured the WWE Women's Championship, Women's World Championship, NXT Women's Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Becky Lynch, Bayley, Mercedes Moné, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY are the only other women with that same achievement.

The only main roster titles The Empress of Tomorrow has yet to win in her WWE career are the Women's Intercontinental Championship and Women's United States Championship. Both of which are less than a year old.

