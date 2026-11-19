WrestleMania season is not that far away, folks, and the announced return of The Rock next weekend at Survivor Series: WarGames has certainly generated some new buzz ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Rock will be returning to WWE programming for the first time since he orchestrated John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025, and naturally, many in the wrestling bubble are wondering whether his appearance in Houston will lead to something bigger down the line.

While it is entirely possible that The Rock is simply returning to the very event where he made his WWE debut 30 years ago to commemorate the milestone anniversary, it's completely understandable if you believe that the TKO Board Member is coming to Daikin Park to plant some seeds for his eventual return to the ring.

The Rock facing off against Roman Reigns is, without question, one of the biggest matches that WWE could book for next year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'. It's the very match they tried to book at WrestleMania XL, but the momentum behind Cody Rhodes' quest to finish his story was undeniably too great to push his moment to a later date.

The Final Boss and The OTC teamed up for night one of WrestleMania that year, but the path is now clear for them to face each other in 2027. Or is it?

Oba Femi may be the next undeniable superstar to prolong The Rock's dream matchup against his cousin. Assuming that The Great One has a desire and an open schedule to compete at WrestleMania 43, would he take the spot that many have earmarked for the 2026 King of the Ring winner? One of the top voices in wrestling media does not believe that will be the case.

Will The Rock or Oba Femi face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 43?

Oba Femi | WWE

Professional wrestling podcaster and American mortgage broker Conrad Thompson has penned his latest feature for Yahoo! Sports Uncrowned, and has heard rumblings that Roman Reigns has been using his influence backstage to help keep Oba Femi as strong as possible ahead of their potential clash in Saudi Arabia next April.

"According to what I call 'rumors and innuendo,' in the days leading up to the two-day SummerSlam, Reigns strongly advocated for Femi's Hell in a Cell victory over Brock Lesnar to replace CM Punk's WWE Undisputed Championship defense vs. Cody Rhodes as Saturday's main event," Conrad wrote.

Femi and Lesnar were originally slated to open night one of SummerSlam, according to Conrad, but those behind Reigns' idea of making the switch to the main event ultimately won out.

"There was some talk that Roman wanted to present the belt that Punk and Rhodes were fighting over as 'less than' his own world title, but many saw this as Roman having a vested interest in presenting his WrestleMania opponent in the strongest possible way."

Conrad's story did not mention The Rock as it was published on Tuesday, and The Final Boss did not announce his return until Wednesday.

It'll be interesting to see how this changes things, but as of this week, it certainly sounds as though Roman Reigns was under the impression that he would be facing Oba Femi at next year's WrestleMania. It's often said in professional wrestling, however, that plans change, pal.

Rumors are just that, rumors. So take them with a grain of salt.