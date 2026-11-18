Finally ... The Rock has come back to ... Survivor Series.

The Great One announced the news on Wednesday afternoon, during an appearance with Pat McAfee, that he would be making his WWE return at Survivor Series on November 28 from Houston.

The Rock and WWE are currently celebrating his 30th anniversary with the company, and that includes merchandise drops and other special releases. The celebration will also include an appearance at the same event in which he made his in-ring debut.

"I would not miss next week for the world," The Rock said. " Houston, we don't have a problem. I'm going to Houston for Survivor Series, and I can't wait.

"I would not miss next week for the world..



Houston we don't have a problem..



I'm going to Houston for Survivor Series and I can't wait" ~ @TheRock #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TVxJue05Lr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 18, 2026

The Rock debuted for WWE at Survivor Series as Rocky Maiva in 1996. He was a smiling babyface at that event, which is a far cry from 'The Rock' persona that became a household name and a Hollywood A-lister.

The Rock hasn't been on WWE television in over a year

The Rock has not been on WWE television since Elimination Chamber in 2025. At that event, John Cena turned heel and appeared to join forces with The Final Boss. The Rock did not appear in that storyline at that year's WrestleMania or at any other time throughout the year.

The Rock | IMAGO / Xinhua

The Rock last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. He worked a tag team match alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, winning by pinning Rhodes. On night two of WrestleMania 40, The Rock tried to help Reigns retain his world championship but was unsuccessful after The Undertaker confronted him.

Since WrestleMania 40, there have been a few teases for more matches, but nothing has been announced.

So, the question now is, what will The Rock do at Survivor Series? Obviously, his connection to the event stems from the fact that he made his first WWE appearance there. Maybe he cuts a promo and beats up a heel? Or maybe a match gets set for WrestleMania 43.

WrestleMania 43 is in Saudi Arabia next year, and WWE is reportedly looking to go all out for the show. The Rock wrestling would certainly be an example of WWE doing that. Possible matches for The Rock at WrestleMania include The Rock vs. Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes.

The Rock and Reigns nearly collided at WrestleMania 40, but fan backlash changed plans. Since WrestleMania 40, The Rock and Cody Rhodes have had numerous confrontations, and at this point, the match has plenty of history behind it.