Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is set to make his highly anticipated WWE return at Survivor Series 2026 on November 28 in Houston.

The company announced on this week's Raw that it would be celebrating 30 years of The Rock in WWE, with 'The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment' later revealing he would appear at Survivor Series on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

Does WWE have something more in store for his return? And could he actually get back into the squared circle for another match?

Here are four possible reasons for The Rock appearing at Survivor Series.

The Rock's 30-year WWE anniversary celebration

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson | IMAGO / Insidefoto

It could be that simple. He debuted at Survivor Series 1996, where he teamed with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Marc Mero, and The Stalker to defeat the team of Hunter Hearst Helmsley (you know that guy), Goldust, Crush, and Jerry 'The King' Lawler in a traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match. So, to commemorate that moment and thank him for his contributions to the business, WWE can bring him back for a big celebration.

After all, this is The Rock. If he's available and you have the chance to put him on screen, from a financial perspective, it makes sense. By announcing him for the show, you can bet that WWE is going to sell any remaining tickets to boost the Daikin Park crowd entering one of its "big four" PLEs.

The Rock has unfinished business with John Cena

John Cena | Netflix

Remember when John Cena turned heel and aligned with 'The Final Boss,' selling his soul in the process? That actually happened at Elimination Chamber 2025, when Cena shocked the world by setting up his WrestleMania 41 match with Cody Rhodes. From there, things went nowhere.

Cena is scheduled to be at Survivor Series to further the push the inaugural John Cena Classic on December 14, so it's not the most ridiculous idea to have both of them in the same segment to give fans an inside joke type of moment to realize the untapped potential with Cena's initial turn.

The Rock goes face to face with Oba Femi

Oba Femi | WWE

Thirty years ago, The Rock was not projected to be the face of WWE. The crowd's reaction to him in those first few years was rough, with Survivor Series 1997 serving as the clearest evidence of that. Eventually, he found his character, and he would not be denied until he became one of the top attractions in professional wrestling.

Enter Oba Femi, who is looking to cap off an unprecedented rookie year in WWE with something of significance. Femi isn't currently on the Survivor Series card, but that could change if WWE decides to add another match between him and Bron Breakker.

WWE may find it too appealing not to put The Rock in the ring together to give fans a dream moment, especially if 'The Ruler' is set for a rumored WrestleMania match with a certain someone.

WWE teases The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 43

Roman Reigns | WWE

With WWE earning a massive paycheck for WrestleMania 43 next April in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, there has been speculation about whether The Rock would return for one more match. If he does, the most logical opponent is Roman Reigns.

We've heard about the dream match for years. WWE almost went with it for the WrestleMania 40 main event, but instead pivoted to Reigns defending his title against Cody Rhodes. And now, both members of 'The Bloodline' will be back together under one roof, with Reigns set to lead his family into WarGames against 946.

This idea has potential logistical issues. The Rock is now 54 and hasn't wrestled a main-event singles match in 13 years. Femi facing Reigns is the better choice for building WWE's future. And then there's the timing, with Reigns needing to focus on 946 and a possible one-on-one match with Royce Keys.

WWE putting The Rock and Reigns together in any form or fashion would create an unforgettable moment, though.