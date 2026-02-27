Slam Fest Pro Wrestling Festival Announced For WrestleMania Weekend

Another pro wrestling festival will be mixing it up with The Collective and other independent wrestling shows during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas this April.

The festival is called Slam Fest and it's set to feature a full weekend of pro wrestling shows, podcasts, and other entertainment for wrestling fans around the world. The festival is scheduled for April 15 through April 18 at the Palms in Las Vegas.

The following shows have been announced for the event:

TJPW on Thursday April 16

CMLL on Thursday April 16

House of Glory on Thursday April 16

Stardom on Friday April 17

Maple Leaf Pro on Friday April 17

Tickets for the announced shows go on sale this Friday, February 27. The festival will include various other events including live shows from Mick Foley, Saraya, Bully Ray, and The Hardys.

Other announced talent for the event includes Ric Flair, The Bella Twins, Ash By Elegance, Elayna Black, Hurt Syndicate, and others.

"WrestleMania 42 takes Vegas by storm this April, and Palms is gearing up to be the undisputed hotspot for fans ready to run wild all week long! Slam Fest is back with multi-venue wrestling and entertainment extravaganza, unleashing high octane action and superstar sized energy throughout WrestleMania weekend. The Pearl Theater, Unknown Bar, Ghostbar, and the iconic Palms Pool will be filled with excitement turning the resort into a full scale fan battleground where every corner brings a new moment, a new match up, and a new reason to lose your voice."

WrestleMania weekend is the Super Bowl of pro wrestling each year

Over the years, WrestleMania weekend has not only been about the WWE, but also other pro wrestling promotions from around the country. Historically, ROH and NXT have run shows during the weekend.

More recently, GCW has run shows in conjunction with WrestleMania weekend with a festival known as The Collective. The Collective is scheduled to run again during WrestleMania weekend in a new partnership with the WrestleCon fan festival.

Wrestlecon runs from April 16 to April 19. The Collective takes place from April 15 through April 19. Both events will take place at the Horshoe Hotel on the strip in Las Vegas.

WWE presents WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event will air live on ESPN and Netflix internationally.

Two matches have been announced for the show at this time. First, Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, provided Punk retains this weekend at Elimination Chamber against Finn Balor. Second, Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship. Morgan won this year's Royal Rumble and chose to face Vaquer on this week's episode of WWE Raw.