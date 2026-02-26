Post WrestleMania Raw and SmackDown Dates Announced

WWE fans looking to see their favorite superstars in person have a new set of options to choose from.

The company has announced nearly a dozen new dates for both Raw and Smackdown, with many of them taking place immediately following the promotion's stint in Las Vegas.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place over two days on Saturday, April 18th and Sunday, April 19th. Both shows will be held at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, with tickets still reportedly available at discounted prices.

The following evening's Monday Night Raw will also occur live from Allegiant Stadium, but the locations of both SmackDown and Raw following that were a mystery until now.

What are the newest Raw locations?

Raw Logo | WWE.com

Once WWE departs Sin City, the next stop for Raw will be the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. This is one of five newly announced sites for Monday Night Raw. Here's the complete list that WWE announced today:

Monday, April 27th: Laredo, Texas at the Sames Auto Arena

Monday, May 4th: Omaha, Nebraska at the CHI Health Center

Monday, May 11th: Knoxville, Tennessee at the Thompson-Boling Arena

Monday, May 18th: Greensboro, North Carolina at the First Horizon Coliseum

Monday, June 15th: Baltimore, Maryland at the CFG Bank Arena

What are the newest SmackDown locations?

WWE SmackDown | wwe.com

WWE dropped six new locations for June today as well. April 24th is the first post-WrestleMania Smackdown that's now on the schedule. And we were also given the show's plans for the entirety of May. Here are all the newly announced dates and locations:

Friday, April 24th: Fort Worth, Texas at the Dickies Arena

Friday, May 1st: Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center

Friday, May 8th: Jacksonville, Florida at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, May 15th: Columbia, South Carolina at the Colonial Life Arena

Friday, May 22nd: Lexington, Kentucky at the Rupp Arena

Friday, June 19th: Kansas City, Missouri at the T-Mobile Center

WWE revealed that presale ticket access will begin on Thursday, March 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale on Friday, March 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time for each market.

Tickets for the majority of the newly announced shows are available on Ticketmaster.com. The lone event outside of Ticketmaster will be the June 19th Smackdown show at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center. You'll be able to purchase those tickets from AXS.