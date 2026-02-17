WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas Was the Most Lucrative Pro Wrestling Event in History

There's a reason why WWE decided to pivot and return to Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42 rather than continue with its plan to run the show from New Orleans.

Money.

According to a new report from Brandon Thurston at Post Wrestling and Wrestlenomics, WrestleMania 41 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2025 pulled in $66,074,558 in ticket revenue. That makes the event the most lucrative pro wrestling event in the history of the industry.

Prior to WrestleMania 41, WrestleMania 40 was the highest ever gate in the wrestling business. If inflation is factored in, per the Thurston report, WrestleMania 32 inside AT&T Stadium in Texas was the second-highest gate in history.

WrestleMania 41 was a two-night event. The first night featured Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match for the main event. Rollins was victorious after siding with Paul Heyman during the match.

The night two main event showcased Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. Cena won the match and the championship, which made him the only 17-time world champion in the history of wrestling.

A massive increase in ticket prices helped WWE break ticket revenue records

WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada | WWE.com

WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas wasn't only a hot event that wrestling fans from around the world wanted to see. It was also the most expensive event the WWE has ever put on for fans.

According to Thurston, the average ticket price for last year's WrestleMania was $635. That is double the average ticket price from WrestleMania 40 in 2024. What's even more shocking? The WrestleMania 40 average ticket price was double that of prices for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in 2023.

The average ticket price for WrestleMania 40 was $341. For WrestleMania 39, the price was $169. On both shows, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns battled for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the night two main events.

WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes during Wrestlemania XL Sunday | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, WWE announced that it would be running WrestleMania 42 from New Orleans. After the success the company had in Las Vegas, the company announced they were pivoting and hosting the show in Las Vegas for a second time in two years. In 2027, WWE will present WrestleMania 43 from Saudi Arabia.

The only announced match so far for WrestleMania 42 this year is Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for Punk's WWE World Heavyweight Championship. For that match to happen, Punk must retain his championship against Finn Balor at the Elimination Chamber PLE at the end of the month.

WrestleMania 42 airs live on ESPN and Netflix internationally from inside Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and April 19.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Rusev Reveals the Major Reason He Chose to Return to WWE in 2025

Becky Lynch Reveals the One Thing She Has Left to Accomplish in WWE

MJF Defends Booker T After Being Named Worst TV Announcer of the Year

Former WWE Star Says He Had One of the Worst Gimmicks in History