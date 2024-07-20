The Bloodline Torments Cody Rhodes on ‘SmackDown’
The July 19 edition of SmackDown continued to drive us down the road toSummerSlam. Nia Jax and Bayley made things personal. LA Knight finally got Logan Paul in the ring, and The Bloodline, under the leadership of their new tribal chief, locked their targets on WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. Without further ado, let’s get into all the action.
Everyone wants a shot at the champ
Rhodes greeted the crowd in Oklahoma City with a thank you to one of his good friends, Randy Orton, coming to his aide last week. However, when Rhodes began his focus on his SummerSlam opponent, Solo Sikoa, he was quickly interrupted by A-Town Down Under. Grayson Waller said that it was Cody’s fault that he and Austin Theory did not win back their tag titles last week when The Bloodline attacked everyone in sight.
That led to the team attacking Rhodes and tossing him out of the ring. While the two-on-one attack seemed to be too much for Rhodes, current boxing champion Terence Crawford handed the champ a steel chair, and that’s when Rhodes cleared the ring of the ghoulish duo.
Cody needs a partner
After the commercial break, Rhodes told SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to give him a match with A-Town Down Under, saying he didn’t need a partner. However, Aldis claimed he couldn’t allow his champion to be at poor odds for the match. Aldis said that if Rhodes could find a partner by the end of the night, then he could have his revenge.
Only one can hold the spotlight
Since stealing the show in the Money in the Bank match, Carmelo Hayes and Andrade have had one thing on their minds, and that’s proving they are the best. Last week, Hayes interrupted Andrade’s interview with Byron Saxton, setting up the singles match for this week. It was no surprise that these two put on an athletic showcase. In the end, Andrade hit The Message for the three count.
Winner by pinfall: Andrade
It just got personal
The WWE Women’s Championship match scheduled for SummerSlam took a personal turn on Friday night. In a sit-down interview between Bayley and Nia Jax, Bayley shared that she has not forgotten about Jax hurting her in 2017, costing her a SummerSlam moment. Jax took the words to heart and quickly became heated with the champ. Sparks are ready to fly when these two finally meet in the ring.
Tag Team turmoil
Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were shown backstage, making their way to Aldis’ office before being stopped by Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Green told the pair that no one speaks with Aldis before her, creating friction between the teams. Belair then says that if Green has an issue with her, then she should meet her in the ring, setting up the next match.
A quick outing
Belair and Green did what they could in the time they were given. Two great talents worked within that limited time, which ended with Belair getting the roll-up victory.
After the match, Niven joined the ring during Green’s tantrum, meeting face-to-face with Cargill and Belair. Soon after, Green pulled Niven out of the ring as Belair and Cargill continued the celebration.
However, the post-match celebration was cut short when the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Unholy Union, appeared on the Titantron. The duo told Belair and Cargill to be sure to catch the champs in action next week. As for the team of Belair and Cargill getting another shot at the titles, the champs laughed at that idea.
Let them talk to ya
LA Knight finally got his wish, and Logan Paul appeared on SmackDown. Knight waw anxiously waiting to see the United States Champion back on the show so Paul could sign the contract for their match at SummerSlam. The two traded jabs on the mic, building what could be a show stealer for the biggest party of the summer. Paul made the match official by signing the contract and was seemingly ready to leave ringside. That was until he wasn’t.
Paul attempted an attack from behind on Knight, but those plans quickly folded. The U.S. title challenger nearly hit the Blunt Force Trauma, but Paul narrowly escaped.
Michin’s revenge
Money in The Bank winner Tiffany Stratton was looking to get the clean sweep on Michin after Nia Jax defeated her last week in dominating fashion. While it seemed like Michin would be outnumbered once again, Bayley repaid the favor from the help she received last week to even the odds.
Stratton became distracted after watching Bayley take her briefcase to take out and then started destroying it. The distraction ended up being the perfect moment for Michin to grab Stratton from behind and steal one with a roll-up pinfall victory. After the match, Bayley delivered Stratton’s briefcase back to her. The only problem, it was in pieces.
Fear Solo
The audience sees the new Head of the Table, Solo Sikoa, with The Bloodline. Sikoa put out a warning that anyone who teamed with Rhodes in his match against A-Town Down Under will suffer the consequences of not being on The Bloodline’s side.
CodyKO
It came as no surprise that Kevin Owens answered the call to be Rhodes’ partner in the main event. Owens has shown time and time again that The Bloodline doesn’t make decisions for him. The duo took care of business against an A-Town Down Under team that continues to show major miscommunication issues. Rhodes hit the CrossRhodes, and the good guys attempted to send the crowd home happy.
Solo’s reign of terror continues
The Bloodline wasted little time coming to the ring after the match.
The violence was thick once again, as the numbers game proved to be too much once again. Rhodes was forced to watch another ally be brutally beaten down by Jacob Fatu. After Fatu left Owens lifeless in the ring, The Bloodline turned its attention to Rhodes. Cody stood no chance as a triple powerbomb through the announce table had him looking up at the lights and at the man who could take his championship at SummerSlam.