The Road to SummerSlam Kicks into Full Gear on ‘SmackDown’
The final show to wrap up the Money in the Bank chapter of the WWE’s calendar was the July 12th edition of Friday Night Smackdown. As one chapter closed, a new chapter began, as competitors looked toward the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam. Let’s get caught up on all the action that took place Friday night.
It’s Tiffy Time
SmackDown opened up with Money in The Bank winner Tiffany Stratton putting every champ on notice.
It wasn’t long before WWE Women’s Champion Bayley came to confront Stratton. The two shared a nice back-and-forth that teased a future matchup between the two when Nia Jax interrupted the pair.
Jax reminded Bayley that their match at SummerSlam should be the only thing on the champ’s mind. Stratton and Jax then attacked Bayley, which caused Michin to come out and make the save.
Chelsea isn’t waiting around
Byron Saxton attempted to catch up with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven backstage. However, Green didn’t have time for Saxton’s questions as she mentioned she was waiting for Nick Aldis to return to his office.
Nia Jax vs. Michin
The in-ring action began as Jax and Michin battle, with Stratton and Bayley still at ringside. Michin survived Jax’s early onslaught; however, a chance to go high risk from the top rope ended up with Jax tossing Michin to the canvas. Stratton tried to get involved when Bayley pushed her off the apron, and the two began to scrap.
The match continues until Jax lands a devastating Samoan Back Drop and then delivers a Banzai Drop for the finish.
Winner by pinfall: Nia Jax
Tiffy Cash-in?
After the match, Stratton and Jax finished what was left of the women’s champion, leaving her lifeless in the middle of the ring. Stratton then realized it was a prime opportunity to cash in her briefcase.
However, Jax stood between Stratton and the referee, causing Stratton to second-guess the decision.
New Bloodline, same dominance
A video package shows Solo Sikoa sitting at the head of the table. The new tribal chief gloated about The Bloodline’s tag team victory over Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens at Money in The Bank. Sikoa mentioned that The Bloodline could do this with or without Roman Reigns.
Andrade & Hayes reluctantly share the spotlight
The show returned from break with Saxton having a sit-down interview with Andrade. Carmelo Hayes quickly interrupted the one-on-one interview. Both competitors believe they stole the show in the men’s ladder match at MITB.
When Saxton finally asked Andrade the question, “Who’s next?” Andrade points at Hayes.
Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel & Berto
Corbin and Crews were seeking retribution after being attacked last Friday night by Angel and Berto. However, Angel and Berto didn’t come to the ring alone. Draped with the rest of the Legado Del Fantasma, the numbers game became too much for Corbin and Crews to overcome.
Winner by pinfall: Angel & Berto
RKRhodes
Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton shared a moment in the locker room as the pair sat on opposite sides of the WWE Championship. It felt like a tease between Rhodes and Orton, inevitably having a match sooner rather than later.
However, Orton claimed he will have Rhodes’ back no matter what, especially against The Bloodline.
“The Mega Star” wants gold
LA Knight entered the ring to thunderous applause. Knight may be the most over talent on the SmackDown roster. While he failed to grab the briefcase at MITB, Knight mentioned that he’s money in the bank no matter what.
This led Knight to bring up how he qualified for the ladder match, beating Logan Paul. Knight revealed that he had a contract for a shot at the United States Championship at SummerSlam and stated that all he needed was a signature from Paul.
Unfortunately, Paul was not at SmackDown, but Knight said not to worry; he would get the signature he needs to make the match official.
Blair Davenport vs. Naomi
The presentation of this match would have you believe that the WWE has major plans for Davenport. The match itself would also end up being another indication of what the company thinks of the newcomer. Davenport worked Naomi’s shoulder early on and continued throughout the match. However, a disagreement with an official caused Davenport to take her eyes off the prize.
Winner by pinfall: Naomi
The Women of SmackDown
Naomi was backstage with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. But the good times didn’t last long. Naomi saw Davenport, who seemingly thanked Naomi for their match. That thanks quickly turned into a sneak attack from Davenport.
A-Town Down Under vs. DIY
WWE Tag Team Championship Match
A-Town Down Under looked to regain their tag titles after dropping them to DIY just a week ago on SmackDown. However, the challengers came up short again. Miscommunications were the theme of the bout for A-Town Down Under, leading to their demise.
Winner by pinfall: DIY
The new Bloodline MVP
After the match, both teams were brutally beaten down by The Bloodline’s newly hired gun Jacob Fatu.
Fatu continues to look like a star every time he steps into the ring. With the abilities of a luchador and the frame of a super heavyweight, the WWE Universe shall fear Fatu.
Acknowledge the new Tribal Chief in town
After Fatu’s beatdown to the tag team division, Solo Sikoa led the rest of the new-look Bloodline to the ring. Sikoa receives jeers on the level of Dom Mysterio, as the crowd chanted for the return of Roman Reigns. The so-called new tribal chief makes it clear that he reigns over The Bloodline by saying that Reigns will acknowledge him if he ever returns.
Sikoa called out Rhodes to come to the ring and acknowledge him. Rhodes quickly answered the call and met The Bloodline in the ring. The Undisputed WWE Champion says that it is all but official that he’s championship will be on the line at SummerSlam against Sikoa. However, Rhodes says he doesn’t want to wait until SummerSlam.
The Bloodline circles Rhodes in the ring, and the numbers game is too much for Rhodes. Insert Randy Orton. Orton attempted to even the odds, but in the end, The Bloodline was too much for Orton and Rhodes.
A helpless Rhodes is forced to watch The Bloodline decimate Orton by sending him through a table with a triple powerbomb. The lasting image of the most dominating faction in professional wrestling throwing up the ones was the final moment of SmackDown.