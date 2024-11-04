The Undertaker Net Worth 2024
Mark Calaway, better known by wrestling fans as The Undertaker, is widely regarded as one of the greatest characters to ever grace the business. A legendary pro wrestler, The Undertaker has cemented himself as an ominous figure that struck fear into the hearts of his opponents and left unforgettable memories for fans all over the world.
Name
Mark Calaway
Estimated Net Worth
$17 Million
Sources of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Endorsements
Salary
$2.5 Million
Sponsorships
G Fuel, Lake Slopes Church, Conor's Cure, DraftKings
What is The Undertaker's Net Worth in 2024?
Per Celebrity Net Worth, The Undertaker has a net worth of $17 million. The number consists of his over 30-year career in the WWE and his current legends deal with the company. Taker also has a few other undertakings in regards to his real estate business with colleague Scott Everhart and sponsorships that contribute to this valuation.
The Undertaker's Salary
The Undertaker earns $2.5 million annually thanks to his current WWE legends contract. His in-ring career with the promotion ended in 2020 after competing in the Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.
Since the end of his pro wrestling career, Taker has started his own podcast where he addresses hot topics in the wrestling business, tells stories about his past, and interviews wrestlers as well as other famous figures, such as former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Undertaker's Sponsorships & Endorsements
The Undertaker has endorsed various brands and products during his career, including G Fuel. The G Fuel sponsorship is in collaboration with WWE and has featured several legendary stars with their own personalized shakers, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock (The Rock Net Worth), Ric Flair (Ric Flair Net Worth) and others.
"The Deadman" holds shares in several brands including Lake Slopes Church and Connor's Cure. His contributions to both organizations have remained very private like much of Taker's private life.
The Undertaker has also been featured in a commercial for DraftKings during Super Bowl 57 alongside Kevin Hart. Taker's popularity has soared in his post in-ring career, with various celebrities showing their fandom of the WWE Hall of Famer.
