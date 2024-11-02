Wrestling On FanNation

Ric Flair Net Worth 2024

Sid Pullar III

IMAGO / Newscom World

Ric Flair is a retired American professional wrestler who has one of the most decorated careers in the history of the business. The former 16-time world champion has been part of the business since 1972 and is widely regarded as one of, if not, the very best pro wrestler of all time. He is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and was also inducted into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.

  1. What is Ric Flair's Net Worth in 2024?
  2. Ric Flair's Salary
  3. Ric Flair's Businesses
  4. Ric Flair's Endorsements

Name

Richard Morgan Fliehr

Estimated Net Worth

$500 thousand annually

Sources of Wealth

Professional Wrestling, Endorsements

Salary

$35 thousand per month

Businesses (Ownership)

Wooooo! Energy Drink, Cannabis line

Endorsements

Adidas

What is Ric Flair's Net Worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ric Flair's net worth currently stands at $500 thousand. "The Nature Boy" had an illustrious career that spans 40 years as a pro wrestler and manager. He spent time in NWA, Jim Crockett Promotions and WWE. Numerous personal and financial issues greatly affected Flair's wealth over the years, including a habit of not repaying loans.

Outside of the ring, Flair's charisma and impeccable talking ability left a mark on numerous fans that has led to endorsements and associations with various musical artists. He has also started his own businesses as well.

Ric Flair's Salary

Ric Flair's current salary as of 2024 is $35 thousand per month. His salary consists of various sponsorships, his own business earnings from the Woooo! Energy Drink and administrative benefits that he contributes to pro wrestling.

Ric Flair's Businesses

After his in-ring career, Flair started various ventures to help recoup some of his lost wealth. In 2022, Flair launched a line of legal cannabis products in partnership with famed boxer Mike Tyson and his legal team.

"The Nature Boy" then launched his own mushroom-based energy drink named "Wooooo! Energy Drink." Branching out to the beverage market, Flair has connected with several different outlets to promote his drink. In 2023, Flair made a deal with All Elite Wrestling where the company advertised the beverage during their programming. That deal expired in 2024 following Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution.

Ric Flair's Endorsements

In 2019, Ric Flair signed an endorsement deal with Adidas. The deal saw sneakers designed in the same colors used as his ring gear and robes, such as the "Dame 7 Ric Flair White" shoes. It was a full merchandise contract that has led to several other products being made under the line.

Published
SID PULLAR III

Sid Pullar III, born and raised in New York, is a lifelong pro wrestling fan who fell in love with the business when stars like Randy Savage, Ric Flair and Sting captured his imagination. In 2017, he started the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast. Then in 2020, he began his writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling before moving to WrestleTalk in 2021. He is looking to capture his three decades worth of pro wrestling knowledge through his pieces and interviewing various stars.