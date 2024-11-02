Ric Flair Net Worth 2024
Ric Flair is a retired American professional wrestler who has one of the most decorated careers in the history of the business. The former 16-time world champion has been part of the business since 1972 and is widely regarded as one of, if not, the very best pro wrestler of all time. He is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and was also inducted into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Name
Richard Morgan Fliehr
Estimated Net Worth
$500 thousand annually
Sources of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Endorsements
Salary
$35 thousand per month
Businesses (Ownership)
Wooooo! Energy Drink, Cannabis line
Endorsements
Adidas
What is Ric Flair's Net Worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ric Flair's net worth currently stands at $500 thousand. "The Nature Boy" had an illustrious career that spans 40 years as a pro wrestler and manager. He spent time in NWA, Jim Crockett Promotions and WWE. Numerous personal and financial issues greatly affected Flair's wealth over the years, including a habit of not repaying loans.
Outside of the ring, Flair's charisma and impeccable talking ability left a mark on numerous fans that has led to endorsements and associations with various musical artists. He has also started his own businesses as well.
Ric Flair's Salary
Ric Flair's current salary as of 2024 is $35 thousand per month. His salary consists of various sponsorships, his own business earnings from the Woooo! Energy Drink and administrative benefits that he contributes to pro wrestling.
Ric Flair's Businesses
After his in-ring career, Flair started various ventures to help recoup some of his lost wealth. In 2022, Flair launched a line of legal cannabis products in partnership with famed boxer Mike Tyson and his legal team.
"The Nature Boy" then launched his own mushroom-based energy drink named "Wooooo! Energy Drink." Branching out to the beverage market, Flair has connected with several different outlets to promote his drink. In 2023, Flair made a deal with All Elite Wrestling where the company advertised the beverage during their programming. That deal expired in 2024 following Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution.
Ric Flair's Endorsements
In 2019, Ric Flair signed an endorsement deal with Adidas. The deal saw sneakers designed in the same colors used as his ring gear and robes, such as the "Dame 7 Ric Flair White" shoes. It was a full merchandise contract that has led to several other products being made under the line.
