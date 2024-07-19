Frankie Kazarian: ‘I Came Back to be TNA World Champion’
At first glance, the recent photo of Shawn Michaels and Frankie Kazarian shows a mutual respect between two men who have dedicated their lives to professional wrestling.
A deeper look reveals even more.
“I was telling Shawn I was in attendance in ‘96 in Anaheim at Mania,” said Kazarian, referring to WrestleMania XII when Michaels defeated Bret Hart in an Iron Man match to become world champion. “That Iron Man match is one of my favorite matches of all-time, and it was a huge influence to get in the business because he and Bret were big inspirations for me.”
The conversation took place last month at the WWE Performance Center, when a number of TNA’s stars appeared as surprise entrants in a 25-man battle royal to determine the next contender for the NXT belt. As they spoke backstage, Kazarian was flooded with memories–he was only 18 when he attended that WrestleMania, and like Michaels, his boyhood dream was to become the champ.
Unlike Michaels, who accomplished his championship destiny, Kazarian continues to search for his.
That could all change tomorrow at Slammiversary, as Kazarian is in a six-way world title elimination match with reigning champ Moose, Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Steve Maclin, and Josh Alexander.
Everyone has a story in pro wrestling. Kazarian’s is especially unique, leaving a bigger paycheck and security in AEW for greater opportunity in TNA. This is the company that hired him two decades ago in 2004, and it is where he is working tirelessly to become the face of the brand.
“I bet on myself,” said Kazarian. “I chose to come back to TNA. It’s the best decision I could have made. I want to be in the mix, and I believe I’m good enough to be in the mix. I’m having an absolute blast, and this is what I dreamed and fantasized about since I was a young boy.”
Kazarian is firing on all cylinders, doing his best in-ring work and finding innovative ways to be compelling on the microphone. He also carries a presence in the ring like few others across the industry.
While it is worth questioning if TNA turned him heel too quickly into this run–there is something inherently likable about Kazarian–his work always makes sense. Kazarian brings logic to a field where it is often lacking, with every move in the ring serving a clear purpose.
With the sudden, soaring burst of popularity of Joe Hendry, the time could be ripe to crown Kazarian and have Hendry chase him.
“All of five of them, they’re all studs in this match,” said Kazarian. “I can’t wait for Slammiversary. This card is a chance to celebrate TNA.”
If Slammiversary is a celebration of all that TNA embodies, then there is no better choice for champ than Kazarian.
“I came back to be TNA world champion,” said Kazarian. “That’s always eluded me, but that’s something I need to achieve. I’m not going to stop until I become TNA world champion.”