WWE NXT Star Jordynne Grace Reveals Husband Is Back To 100 Percent And Will Be In The Ring Soon
Earlier this month it was confirmed by Jonathan Gresham that he had suffered two strokes and would need to step away from the ring for a bit. This announcement came right after Gresham had a great match against Pete Dunne at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 14.
While speaking with Adrian Hernandez, WWE star Jordynne Grace would get the chance to update fans on Gresham's health and when we might see him get back in the ring.
He’s at 100 percent. He’s cleared right now to do pretty much everything, like work out. Everything besides wrestle. It’s insane, and I said the same thing. I talked to the doctor about it extensively. I was like, ‘This is crazy.’ But they say, basically, he’s so young and that’s why he bounced back so fast.- Jordynne Grace [h/t Fightful]
Grace would go on to say:
They’re really now just trying to figure out why this might have happened, but, there’s this whole thing of like, you know, maybe we’ll never know. Maybe it was just a COVID complication. Sometimes these things just happen. So hopefully we’ll be able to figure it out at some point but he will be cleared to go back to wrestling in like a matter of weeks.- Jordynne Grace [h/t Fightful]
Jordynne Grace's WWE Tenure So Far
Grace made her WWE debut back at the 2024 Royal Rumble, where she would come out as the TNA Knockouts Champion. She wouldn't officially sign with the promotion until the following year after working one last match in TNA against Tessa Blanchard at Genesis 2025.
Since debuting, she has already made a few attempts at capturing the NXT Women's Championship, coming up short against Stephanie Vaquer and Jacy Jayne. The latter set up her current feud against one of NXT's newest stars, Blake Monroe.
Championship gold is nothing new to Grace, seeing as she held the TNA Knockouts title three times for a total of 677 days, as well as a reign with both the TNA Knockouts Tag Team and TNA Digital Media Championships.
NXT's roster is quite stacked in terms of the women's division, but having the TNA Knockouts title around the brand makes the chances of seeing Jordynne capture gold during this WWE run a bit better.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Results [8/22/25]: The Man Comes Home To Dublin, Logan Paul Drops Cena
Mercedes Moné Wins Her Ninth Belt On Tenth Anniversary Of Iconic Brooklyn Match With Bayley
MJF Rationalizes His Actions During AEW Men's World Championship Pursuit
Will Ospreay Shares Details On Injury Status And Surgery Heading Into AEW Forbidden Door (Exclusive)