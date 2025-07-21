Johnny Damon’s Daughter Gave a Professional Wrestler the Finger After Shove from Dad
Johnny Damon had a busy weekend thanks to TNA wrestling. The retired MLB All-Sar played in the TNA SLAMMing Softball Classic on Saturday and then sat ringside with his family for the Slammiversary event to celebrate the promotion's 23rd anniversary.
Unfortunately, things got heated as Damon got into it with Ryan Nemeth who was competing in a tag team match with his brother Nic. Something must have been said because Damon shoved Nemeth who then tried to charge back at Damon, but was stopped by his brother.
Luckily, cooler heads prevailed, which was apparently news to Damon's daughter who could be seen giving the Nemeth brothers the finger as they went back to their match.
It is unclear if Damon's daughter knew this was a work, but it doesn't really matter. Either way, it's extremely adorable to flip the bird at a professional wrestler after your dad shoves him. This has tremendous potential as a future tag team match.