Moose Reveals Latest On New TNA Media Rights Deal

TNA may be closing in on a new media rights deal, and former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose is optimistic about the direction of the company going forward.

A new TV home has been a hot topic for TNA since Carlos Silva took over as the company's president amid several major departures earlier this year. While the company had successful shows with Slammiversary and Bound For Glory attendance-wise, a first-run episode of TNA iMPACT! has not aired since the middle of October.

That has left many wondering about the future of TNA and its television, but Moose believes all of this is part of the plan leading up to finding a new home.

“Mike Santana, he just won the title and essentially brought it back home — first time world champion, did it in front of the biggest crowd that TNA has had in I think in the history of the company — and then we take four weeks off. So I feel most sad for him because, in my opinion, that’s not the way that should happen,”Moose told WrestleZone this week.

“But at the same time, I trust Carlos [Silva]. I trust the team. I understand what the reasons why they did it. I’m on board, but at the same time, I feel bad for guys like [Santana] and other guys on our roster who love the fire that we got going on."

TNA's Media Rights Situation

TNA is exploring its media rights options. | TNAwrestling.com

Currently, TNA's programming airs largely on AXS TV, which is owned by TNA's parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment. As a result, the promotion hasn't been able to maximize its value and distribution, even as it benefits from a working relationship with WWE and the NXT brand.

During a conversation with The Takedown on SI earlier this year, Silva said he and Creative Artists Agency, which was negotiating alongside TNA, estimated the annual rights value to be between $7 million and $10 million. Additionally, sources claimed the company was exploring all options for distribution, even weighing a potential move to a WWE-associated network and opposing AEW on Wednesdays.

While a deal is believed to be close, nothing has come to fruition as of yet. TNA will be doing a TV taping next week alongside the Turning Point special event, which Moose believes will be a good chance for fans to put their trust in the company and enjoy the road ahead.

“The only thing I can tell you is it makes sense and you just have to trust Carlos and trust the team. It’s all going to be okay," he said. "We’re going to go into Orlando and it’s going to be hot. I’m sure fans miss us, so it’s going to make the show even better.”

