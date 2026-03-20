Major Update on TNA Slammiversary 2026 Location (Exclusive)

The 2025 edition of TNA Slammiversary was a major success for TNA, as it aimed to reclaim its spot in the wrestling totem pole with a signature pay-per-view event. It now appears last year's momentum will carry into this year's show.

TNA announced a crowd of 7,623 fans at UBS Arena in Belmont, N.Y., claiming it had set a North American attendance record with the event. While Wrestlenomics listed a turnstile count of 6,137, the show was still among the largest TNA has ever run.

Multiple TNA sources indicate to The Takedown on SI that the company is looking to run it back once again, with UBS Arena being targeted as the home of Slammiversary once again this year.

It was noted that negotiations are in the final stages, with contracts expected to be signed shortly for some of TNA's major shows for the rest of 2026, including Slammiversary.

Company president Carlos Silva was a guest on the SeventySix Capital Sports Leadership Show earlier this week, and hinted at the event returning to the arena, though declined to officially confirm as much. Silva did indicate to The Takedown on SI that announcements should be coming shortly regarding this year's pay-per-view.

Slammiversary's big outing at UBS

AJ Styles returned to TNA at the 2025 event. | TNAwrestling.com

The decision to run UBS in 2025 was a bold one for the company, as it chased a new media rights deal that would give it bigger domestic exposure. A talent exchange deal with WWE that was announced in January of 2025 led to several WWE NXT stars becoming heavily involved in TNA programming, with Trick Williams even becoming TNA World Champion.

One of the most unexpected surprises of last year's Slammiversary show, however, was the TNA return of AJ Styles. The future WWE Hall of Famer was teased in the days leading up to the event, and showed up following Leon Slater's TNA X-Division Championship win over Moose. Slater would then be endorsed by the TNA legend, cementing his status with the company.

Williams would also pull off a stunning win in a triple-threat with now-WWE star Joe Hendry and current TNA World Champion Mike Santana. The Hardys, meanwhile, would win back the TNA World Tag Team Championship in a four-way ladder match against Nic and Ryan Nemeth, The Rascalz, and First Cla$$.

TNA would eventually end up with a new media rights agreement with AMC, rebooting TNA iMPACT! as Thursday Night iMPACT! on the network.