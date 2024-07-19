The Multiverse of Joe Hendry Can Reach New Heights–If He Wins TNA Title
The partnership between the WWE and TNA wasn’t on anyone’s radar. With talents like Mickie James and Jordynne Grace tipping their toes in WWE waters by appearing at past Royal Rumbles, it seems both companies are ready to go even further.
Now that TNA talent has appeared on NXT’s weekly show, and vice versa, fans are seeing talent show up they never thought possible. For one of those talents, it seems that the partnership has everyone believing in him.
All you have to do is say his name, and he appears.
The name Joe Hendry has quickly become one of the hottest in professional wrestling. One reason for that is the partnership between WWE and TNA. Hendry’s theme song has become an anthem for wrestling fans.
When it first hit the speakers in NXT, wrestling fans lost their minds. Hendry’s most recent surprise entrance in NXT has already garnered 1.3 million views on the company’s official YouTube channel. Now that Hendry has the fans singing his song, it’s time for him to take the next step in the ring.
Tomorrow night, Hendry has the chance to become TNA World Champion in a six-way elimination match at Slammiversary. A win for Hendry would bring the man who appears when you say his name to even greater heights. One could picture it: Hendry appearing in NXT–or even Raw and SmackDown–with TNA gold. It feels as if the moment is now for the proud of Scotland to stake his claim at the top of the mountain.
Wrestling fans are among the most challenging group to trick. They know when someone isn’t being authentic; they know when someone doesn’t have a genuine love for this business. Yes, the theme song may have started the upward trajectory of Hendry’s career. However, it is the work ethic of the man behind the music that makes everyone want to believe. If Hendry wins the belt, the wrestling world will look a lot different after tomorrow night.
The moment is here, and the crowd is ready to believe. Now it’s up to Hendry and the powers-that-be in TNA to wheel this thing home.