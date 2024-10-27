TNA Bound For Glory 2024: Live Results, Updates, Highlights
Is tonight's TNA Bound For Glory (8 p.m. ET, TrillerTV PPV) the evening where Joe Hendry climbs the mountain top of TNA Wrestling as he challenges Nic Nemeth for world heavyweight championship?
To the surprise of wrestling fans, it was Nemeth, not Hendry, who won the six-way at Slammiversary to capture the championship for the first time. Longing for a one-on-one match for the gold, Hendry cracked through and defeated Frankie Kazarian on the Sept. 26 edition of TNA Wrestling to become the official No. 1 contender.
Other matches on the show include show Jordynne Grace putting the Knockouts title on the line against Masha Slamovich, while The System put the Tag Team belts on the line in a three-way Full Mayhem match with ABC and The Hardys.
It promises to be an exciting night of action so stayed locked in to The Takedown on SI for our TNA Bound For Glory coverage.
Knockouts Tag Team Titles
Right now at TNA Bound For Glory, Spitfire puts the Knockouts Tag Team belts on the line against Wendy Choo and Rosemary. Can Choo bring the belts to WWE NXT?
Mike Bailey Retains The X-Division Title
Bailey takes care of Vikingo to retain the X-Divison title. A great aerial back and forth affair. Ultimately, Bailey landed the flnal aerial maneuver when he nailed the Mid-Air Reign suplex from the top rope to hold onto the championship.
The match lived up to the match of the year candidate that fans expected. The bar has been set.
Mike Bailey's No Slouch Either
Air Vikingo
A Match Of The Year Contender Kicking Things Off
TNA Bound For Glory begins with Mike Bailey putting the X-Division title on the line against Vikingo from AAA and AEW fame.
This has non-stop action written all over it between two of the world's best.