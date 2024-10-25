Joe Hendry Invites WWE Attitude Era Legend To TNA Bound For Glory Thanks To Mick Foley's Advice
If you want to see Stone Cold Steve Austin at TNA Bound for Glory on Saturday night, gimme a hell yeah! Hell yeah? That sounds about right.
TNA World Championship challenger, Joe Hendry, took it upon himself to invite The Rattlesnake to Bound for Glory on Saturday, the night he takes on Nic Nemeth for the gold. In an interview with Theonemona, Hendry said that he asked Mick Foley for advice on how to win the world title and that Foley's answer was to get Steve Austin.
Austin famously helped Foley defeat The Rock for his first world championship on an episode of Raw during the Attitude Era of WWE. It was a premiere level moment in WWE history and one of the loudest crowd pops ever. Austin hit Rock with a chair and placed Foley on top of him for the referee to count the three.
After hearing Foley's advice, Hendry doubled down.
"I was like, 'Mick, that's all I had to do?! Why did no one tell me?'" Hendry said of the advice. "I've already invited Eminem down to the show. I've been calling out John Cena for about a year. I've said I want a confrontation with The Rock. We might as well add Steve Austin ... If you've got Eminem on one side and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the other, then I don't think we need to worry about Frankie Kazarian too much.
Kazarian is the special guest referee at Bound for Glory in the Hendry vs. Nemeth title match. Bound for Glory airs live on PPV this Saturday night. Other announced matches for the show include Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Championship, PCO vs. Matt Cardona for the TNA Digital Media Championship, Mike Bailey vs. Vikingo for the X-Division Championship, and more.
