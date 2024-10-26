Wrestling On FanNation

TNA Bound For Glory 2024: Start Time, Date, How To Watch, Match Card & More

TNA presents their marquee annual event, Bound For Glory, with a big names at the top of the card.

TNA Bound For Glory main event featuring World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth (left) and Joe Hendry (right).
TNA Bound For Glory main event featuring World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth (left) and Joe Hendry (right). / TNAWrestling.com

TNA Wrestling's biggest event goes down on Saturday as Bound For Glory takes place from the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI.

While the company is promoting the card as a triple main event, the match everyone is talking about is Nic Nemeth defending the TNA World Heavyweight Championship against No. 1 contender Joe Hendry.

To the surprise of wrestling fans, it was Nemeth, not Hendry, who won the six-way at Slammiversary to capture the championship for the first time. Longing for a one-on-one match for the gold, Hendry cracked through and defeated Frankie Kazarian on the Sept. 26 edition of TNA Wrestling to become the official No. 1 contender.

Hendry's been on the verge of superstardom by going viral with his hit song, "I Believe In Joe Hendry". The song topped the charts in the United Kingdom and got as high as 17 in the United States. Hendry's stock shot through the roof when he debuted in WWE on the June 18 edition of NXT. It was the most viewed video in 2024 as it currently has over 18.6 million views.

Hendry went on to main event a WWE PLE when he faced Ethan Page for the NXT Heavyweight Championship at No Mercy in September. He came up short but the match has only grown his profile and has propelled him to become the biggest attraction in TNA and one of the top names in the industry.

The other two main events on the show are Jordynne Grace putting the Knockouts title on the line against Masha Slamovich, while The System put the Tag Team belts on the line in a three-way Full Mayhem match with ABC and The Hardys.

Here is everything you need to know about TNA Bound For Glory 2024.

How to Watch TNA Bound For Glory 2024 Tonight

North America: Traditional PPV via your local cable and satellite providers, TrillerTV, TNA+   Everywhere but North America: TrillerTV, TNA+

There is also a pre-show streaming live on TNA+ and on TNA's digital platforms starting at 6:45 p.m. ET.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 Start Time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26 Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT

TNA Bound For Glory begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The card is expected to last around three hours.

Where is Bound For Glory 2024?

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 takes place from the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI. 

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 Match Card

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Joe Hendry

TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich

TNA Tag Team Title Full Metal Mayhem Match: The System (c) vs. ABC vs. The Hardy's

TNA Digital Media Championship and International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship Match: PCO (c) vs. Matt Cardona

X-Divison Title Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Vikingo

Mike Santana vs. Moose

Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title Match: Spitfire vs. Wendy Choo and Rosemary

Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside and Brinley Reece

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

