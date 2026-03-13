TNA Signs Former WWE Women's Champion, Role With Company Revealed (Exclusive)

As TNA continues to build out its roster and infrastructure for its new era on AMC, it has brought in a familiar face to work with the TNA Knockouts division.

Candice Michelle spent half of a decade with WWE in the mid-to-late 2000s, becoming a staple of the WWE Divas division and expanding her influence in the acting and modeling world. In recent years, she has shown back up on TV sporadically with WWE, and appeared at TNA's debut on AMC back in January. Now, it seems she will be sticking around.

TNA's official social media channels shared a video on Friday afternoon announcing that the 47-year-old Michelle had officially signed with the company. This is her first wrestling contract since 2009.

In the clip, TNA president Carlos Silva expresses his excitement about building the women's division alongside Michelle. "It feels good to be home with wrestling," Michelle says in the clip, and mentions how grateful she is for getting a chance to help build out TNA.

Michelle noted that she got a call the day after Christmas from Tommy Dreamer about coming to work with TNA and potentially helping behind the scenes, saying that she feels "at home" in TNA.

Candice Michelle's role in TNA

TNA President Carlos Silva had high praise for Michelle. | TNA Wrestling - The Takedown on SI

While the video showcases Michelle signing her TNA contract, it does not specifically state her position with the company. Silva confirmed to The Takedown on SI that Michelle will act as an agent and producer in TNA, working with the Knockouts division.

Michelle has wrestled just once since 2009, a brief match in 2017 against Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria in WWE, Tara in TNA). She had never worked with TNA officially until now.

Michelle's road to TNA

Michelle appeared on the debut of Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC. | TNA Wrestling - TNAWrestling.com

The former WWE Women's Champion was initially an actress and model, and auditioned in the 2004 WWE Divas Search. Even though she wasn't chosen to be in the final group of people, she would get an opportunity to sign with WWE and learn the craft.

Michelle quickly became a featured talent in the Divas division, going on to become WWE Women's Champion, and was a part of Vince's Devils stable alongside Torrie Wilson and the aforementioned Victoria. She was released from her WWE contract in 2009.

Though she would hardly wrestle outside of WWE, she did become the WWE 24/7 Champion briefly in 2019 during the Raw Reunion episode of Monday Night Raw. She had been teasing working for TNA since her appearance on the AMC debut of Thursday Night iMPACT!, and now has officially put pen to paper.