TNA Slammiversary 2025 Preview: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
TNA Slammiversary 2025 has been building to be one of the biggest pay-per-views in recent years in front of what looks to be their largest live audience in more than 10 years.
Adding to a stacked card of big time title matches and scores being settled, the company recently announced that current WWE star and former five-time TNA World Champion AJ Styles will be making his return at the historic event.
"The Phenomenal One" is widely regarded as the greatest star to ever step foot in a TNA Wrestling ring, spending 12 years with the promotion where he put on countless classic bouts against the likes of Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels, Sting and Kurt Angle.
Along with this massive return, the show will be headlined by WWE NXT's Trick Williams defending the TNA World Title in a three-way match against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana.
Back at WWE NXT Battleground, Williams dethroned Hendry of the title to become the first WWE star to hold a TNA title. Since then, Trick successfully defended the gold against Santana on the June 3 edition of WWE NXT.
Now, Hendry and Santana will look to bring the TNA World Championship back home to the company, while Trick will try to continue to be a top star for both TNA Wrestling and NXT.
In one of the other top matches on the card, there will be a huge Title vs. Title Match where Masha Slamovich will face NXT's Jacy Jayne for both the TNA Knockouts World Championship and NXT Women's Championship.
On the July 15 edition of WWE NXT, Slamovich pinned Jayne in a six-woman tag team match, proving once again she can beat her after scoring a singles win over her earlier this year.
Now with both titles up for grabs, this could be the bout that greatly changes the landscape on both brands with either Masha or Jacy walking out as a double champion.
Meanwhile, Moose will defend the TNA X-Division Championship against Leon Slater in what has all the makings to be a show-stealing encounter.
Culminating months of back-and-forth between the two men, will Moose continue his dominant reign or will Slater become the youngest X-Division Champion at just 20 years old?
Also, The Nemeths will defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships in a four-way ladder match against The Hardys, The Rascalz and Fir$t Class. After the past several weeks with these teams interacting, this could see any of these duos walk out of Long Island with the gold.
There will also be a few grudges being settled with Mustafa Ali facing Cedric Alexander, Tessa Blanchard going one-on-one with Indi Hartwell, and WWE NXT's DarkState battling Matt Cardona and The System.
Here is everything you need to know about this Sunday's TNA Slammiversary 2025 event.
TNA Slammiversary Date:
Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025
TNA Slammiversary Time:
Time: 8 pm EST (5 pm PST)
TNA Slammiversary Location:
Location: UBS Arena, Long Island, New York
How to Watch TNA Slammiversary 2025:
Watch: PPV, TNA+
TNA Slammiversary Card:
TNA World Title Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana
TNA Knockouts World Championship & NXT Women's Championship Title vs. Title Match: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Jacy Jayne (c)
TNA X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Leon Slater
TNA World Tag Team Championship Four Way Ladder Match: The Nemeths (Ryan & Nic Nemeth) (c) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) vs. Fir$t Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)
Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander
Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell
The System (Eddie Edwards, JDC & Brian Myers) & Matt Cardona vs. DarkState
TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Elegance Brand (Ash & Heather By Elegance) (c) vs. The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jess McKay) - Countdown To Slammiversary
TNA's Steve Maclin, Jake Something & Mance Warner vs. 4TH ROPE's Real1, Josh Bishop & Zilla Fatu
