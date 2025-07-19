Nikki Bella Reveals Her Experience Working With Adam Sandler On Happy Gilmore 2
What did Nikki Bella think of her experience on the Happy Gilmore 2 set?
The WWE Hall of Famer made her return to the ring at last week’s Evolution PLE, where she participated in the 20-Woman Battle Royal that was eventually won by Stephanie Vaquer.
It was Nikki’s first match since her surprise return to WWE in the Women’s Royal Rumble back in February.
However, outside of the ring, she has had plenty of opportunities, including appearing in the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2, which premieres on Netflix on July 25 and also features MJF as Gilmore’s son and Becky Lynch in a supporting role.
In a recent interview with E! News, Nikki opened up on her interactions with Adam Sandler and what it was like being part of the movie.
“Oh, my gosh, the greatest thing ever,” Nikki said. “He is absolutely amazing. The set was so much fun. I truly am- I mean, I’ve always believed in laughter is the best medicine, but it really is. Sometimes when people do sequels, it’s never as good. This is going to be even better than the first, and I’m not even saying that because I’m part of it. But we just could not stop crying laughing on set, and Adam just makes it really comfortable for everyone. I’ve never been in that big of a feature film, and like, he’s so hands on. Every scene with everybody on how you can make every scene even better, and it was so much fun.”
She also mentioned that there is so much more that hasn’t been teased yet in the trailers that people will be “obsessed” with.
Nikki competed in her first singles match in nearly seven years on this week’s edition of Raw, where she defeated Chelsea Green.
H/T Fightful for the partial transcription.
