New Report Details How Long The WWE And TNA Partnership Will Last
WWE and TNA Wrestling are approaching the one-year anniversary of their groundbreaking collaborative partnership, and the two companies are expected to continue working with one another for quite some time.
It was January 16, 2025, when WWE and TNA announced their new multi-year agreement, which led to countless crossover opportunities throughout the past year.
Multiple NXT Superstars went on to capture TNA Championships, most notably Trick Williams and Kelani Jordan, who won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and TNA Knockouts Championship, respectively. NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne also held the Knockouts Title in 2025.
On the flip side, The Hardy Boyz had a brief run as the NXT Tag Team Champions, and reigning TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater has the opportunity to win the NXT Championship this coming Tuesday night when he faces Oba Femi at New Year's Evil.
Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry was also heavily featured on WWE programming throughout the year, prior to him officially signing with WWE over the fall. He participated in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, and was revealed to be the surprise opponent for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.
Despite both companies benefitting from this partnership, there were some who questioned whether the deal was in jeopardy after TNA Wrestling landed its new media rights deal with AMC.
The WWE-TNA partnership will reportedly continue for a few more years
When TNA President Carlos Silva spoke with our Jon Alba early in December, he was adamant that their new TV deal would have zero impact on the company's working relationship with WWE.
"It's all going to continue. There's a lot of things in the works, working with at the top levels with both Nick [Khan] and Paul [Levesque] and then working with NXT with Shawn [Michaels] and Johnny [Russo], and [Jeremy Borash], and and so many others. Everyone's been great. So no, I have zero buzz or inkling around anything other than it going great. And we're going to continue to keep the partnership going strong,"
In the meantime, the folks over at BodySlam have heard that WWE and TNA's working relationship is going so well that it's not expected to end for at least a few more years.
"The partnership will indeed continue and is expected to continue until at least 2028. Both WWE and TNA are happy with how business is going and the endless opportunities for talent to learn and grow outside of their own promotion."
TNA Wrestling will begin airing weekly episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC, beginning in two weeks time on January 15.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com