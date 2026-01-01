New Report Details How Long The WWE And TNA Partnership Will Last

WWE and TNA Wrestling are approaching the one-year anniversary of their groundbreaking collaborative partnership, and the two companies are expected to continue working with one another for quite some time.

It was January 16, 2025, when WWE and TNA announced their new multi-year agreement, which led to countless crossover opportunities throughout the past year.

Multiple NXT Superstars went on to capture TNA Championships, most notably Trick Williams and Kelani Jordan, who won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and TNA Knockouts Championship, respectively. NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne also held the Knockouts Title in 2025.

On the flip side, The Hardy Boyz had a brief run as the NXT Tag Team Champions, and reigning TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater has the opportunity to win the NXT Championship this coming Tuesday night when he faces Oba Femi at New Year's Evil.

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry was also heavily featured on WWE programming throughout the year, prior to him officially signing with WWE over the fall. He participated in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, and was revealed to be the surprise opponent for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.

Despite both companies benefitting from this partnership, there were some who questioned whether the deal was in jeopardy after TNA Wrestling landed its new media rights deal with AMC.

The WWE-TNA partnership will reportedly continue for a few more years

Joe Hendry | WWE.com

When TNA President Carlos Silva spoke with our Jon Alba early in December, he was adamant that their new TV deal would have zero impact on the company's working relationship with WWE.

"It's all going to continue. There's a lot of things in the works, working with at the top levels with both Nick [Khan] and Paul [Levesque] and then working with NXT with Shawn [Michaels] and Johnny [Russo], and [Jeremy Borash], and and so many others. Everyone's been great. So no, I have zero buzz or inkling around anything other than it going great. And we're going to continue to keep the partnership going strong,"

In the meantime, the folks over at BodySlam have heard that WWE and TNA's working relationship is going so well that it's not expected to end for at least a few more years.

"The partnership will indeed continue and is expected to continue until at least 2028. Both WWE and TNA are happy with how business is going and the endless opportunities for talent to learn and grow outside of their own promotion."

TNA Wrestling will begin airing weekly episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC, beginning in two weeks time on January 15.

