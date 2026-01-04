With a career spanning over 26 years, AJ Styles has become a standard-bearer for in-ring excellence for his generation. Widely regarded as the greatest TNA Wrestling star in history, Styles built his legacy on being one of the most revolutionary high flyers of the past three decades.

After a successful stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Styles has only elevated his legendary career with a run in WWE, etching his name alongside the all-time greats of pro wrestling.

Given his lengthy career, it should be no surprise that Styles has signed several lucrative contracts and seen his presence expand beyond the wrestling ring. Considering everything he has accomplished, Styles has created a comfortable living for himself and his family.

Name AJ Styles (Allen Jones) Estimated Net Worth (2025) $4 Million Sources of Income Professional Wrestling Salary $3 Million annually Sponsorships & Endorsements Snickers, Mountain Dew, WWE 2K Battlegrounds Charity Make-A-Wish, Boys & Girls Club

What is AJ Styles' Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, AJ Styles has a net worth of around $4 million. This is based on his current salary with WWE and other sources of income, including merchandising, endorsements, and sponsorships.

Starting his career in 1998, AJ Styles first gained notoriety with a brief stint with WCW before making a name for himself on the independent scene. In 2002, Styles was one of the first major stars for the promotion and the first-ever X-Division Champion.

Rising the ranks at a rapid rate, Styles became the standout from the Nashville-based promotion and quickly became a household name for TNA Wrestling.

Over the course of 12 years with the company, Styles was a former three-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, six-time Tag Team Champion. and six-time X-Division Champion.

Then, in 2014, "The Phenomenal One" left TNA and signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Styles quickly became the leader of the Bullet Club stable and captured the IWGP Heavyweight Title.

Over the course of his two-year run with the company, Styles won the IWGP Title twice and put on several classic matches with the top stars, such as Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

This run and his previous stint with TNA led to him becoming a high-profile free agent signing for WWE in 2016. Styles made his debut at WWE Royal Rumble 2016 and quickly became a premier star for the company.

With epic encounters with the likes of Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, Styles earned the reputation of being one of the best in-ring performers in the promotion. This led to Styles winning the WWE Championship just eight months after his debut.

Styles would go on to have another reign with the top prize in WWE that lasted 371 days from 2017 to 2018. Elevating his legendary career, this run has seen Styles have countless memorable feuds with Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, The Undertaker, and John Cena.

After almost 30 years in the industry, Styles announced that 2026 will be his final year as an active in-ring competitor. With his career coming to a close, there is no denying AJ Styles place among the all-time greats.

AJ Styles' Salary

AJ Styles is among the highest-paid wrestlers in WWE today. According to reports from Fightful, "The Phenomenal One" is currently earning around $3 million annually under his current deal with the company. His current contract is set to expire in 2026.

AJ Styles' Endorsements

Along with his earnings from his contract, AJ Styles makes a vast amount from the royalties from his merchandise sales with WWE. Throughout his time with the company, Styles has endorsed various brands, including Snickers and Mountain Dew.

The former two-time WWE Champion has also been featured as one of the lead stars promotion the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game.

AJ Styles' Charity Work

In his current role with WWE, AJ Styles has supported several charitable organizations. Styles has granted several wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which helps terminally ill children. He has also contributed to and supported the Boys and Girls Club with various campaigns and causes.

Outside of those organizations, Styles has taken part in several specific causes, such as helping deliver food to those in need in the greater Houston, Texas, area following Hurricane Harvey.

"The Phenomenal One" has also taken part in a celebrity charity softball tournament alongside fellow wrestlers Kamille, Ernest "The Cat" Miller, and Arn Anderson that brought together talent from both WWE and AEW back in September 2024.

