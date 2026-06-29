TNA Slammiversary Results: New World Champions Crowned, Former WWE Star Debuts

The rumors about Mike Santana's TNA contract and WWE's interest in his services may be true.

Santana put his TNA World Heavyweight Championship on the line Sunday night at Slammiversary against Nic Nemeth, and Nemeth did more than steal the show. He walked out of the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, with the gold around his waist.

Thanks to a distraction from his brother, Ryan, Nemeth utilized the Call Your Shot trophy to bust Santana open. The blood loss eventually caught up to him as he fainted on a Spin the Block attempt down the stretch. Nemeth capitalized with a Danger Zone to win the title for a second time in his career. Nic and Ryan then stood in the center ring and popped some champagne bottles to celebrate his victory.

With the TNA World Championship no longer tying him down to the company, Santana may be ready to leave when his contract expires later this summer. We'll keep you posted on any updates regarding his TNA status as more information becomes available.

It was a very newsworthy Sunday night. Multiple championships changed hands, including the TNA Knockouts World Championship and both sets of tag team titles. Also, a brand new championship was introduced and two legends were announced for the 2026 TNA Hall of Fame Class.

Apollo Crews has also found himself a new home. After he was informed earlier this year that his WWE contract would expire, the former United States and Intercontinental Champion returned to his independent roots and debuted Uhaa Nation in TNA Wrestling. Here's everything you may have missed from Sunday's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

TNA Slammiversary Results:

Elayna Black | TNAwrestling.com

Elayna Black defeated Mara Sadè & Indi Hartwell in a triple threat match. Black delivered a double arm DDT to Sadè after she had hit a top rope moonsault on Hartwell to pick up the victory.

TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks introduced the Knockouts Television Championship post-match. A 16-woman tournament to crown the inaugural champion will begin this Thursday on iMPACT!

TNA Hall of Famer @TheTraciBrooks introduces the Knockouts Television Championship on Countdown to Slammiversary, presented by @iHeartRadio! #TNASlammiversary pic.twitter.com/bUzs5p2vpW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 28, 2026

Ricky Sosa defeated Eric Young. Sosa scored the three-count after connecting with the Blue Thunder Bang.

Cedric Alexander defeated Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, Mr. Elegance, Fabian Aichner, KC Navarro and Amazing Red in Ultimate X to retain the X-Division Championship. Alexander snatched the title away from Slater and Red as they were fighting for it, and had both feet on the mat to win the match.

It was announced post-match that Amazing Red will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory.

Elijah defeated AJ Francis. With his name, likeness and music catalog on the line, Elijah hit a rope-walking destroyer to pick up a very valuable victory.

DemonXBunny defeated The Elegance Brand to win the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship. After Allie connected with a Codebreaker, Rosemary hit a Scorpion Death Drop on Heather by Elegance to capture the titles.

Mustafa Ali defeated Rich Swann and the debuting Uhaa Nation (formerly known as Apollo Crews) to retain the TNA International Championship. Ali escaped with the title after countering Swann's handspring into a backslide bridge pinning combination.

UHAA NATION MAKES HIS TNA DEBUT TO ANSWER THE TNA INTERNATIONAL TITLE OPEN CHALLENGE! #TNASlammiversary



Watch Slammiversary on TNA+ HERE: https://t.co/7KMEHZG4li pic.twitter.com/8rzkiH8Hp7 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 28, 2026

Moose defeated Eddie Edwards in a No Surrender Match. Alisha stepped in front of Moose as he was lining up for a fourth consecutive spear. She threw in the towel to give the victory to Moose, but he ended up spearing both Alisha and Eddie through a table.

Xia Brookside defeated Léi Yǐng Lee to capture the Knockouts World Championship. After knocking Lee off the top rope and headfirst into an exposed turnbuckle, Brookside connected with a lifting DDT to win the title.

The Broken Hardys defeated The Systerm, The Righteous and The Great Hands in a 4-Way Ladder Match to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship. After Bear Bronson and Dutch had crashed through a stack of tables, Jeff Hardy hit a Swanton Bomb on The Great Hands through a ladder. The Hardys were then in the clear to climb the ladder center ring and retrieve the titles.

It was announced that Konnan would be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory.

Nic Nemeth defeated Mike Santana to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Nemeth used the Call Your Shot trophy to bust Santana open and the blood loss eventually allowed Nic to hit Danger Zone and steal the title.