Tommy Dreamer Out as TNA Discusses Former WWE Replacement

The Tommy Dreamer creative era in TNA is now over.

Dreamer had been the lead member of the TNA creative team since 2024, taking over in that spot after Scott D'Amore left the company.

Dreamer announced the news on Tuesday morning via Busted Open Radio and was very emotional about his departure.

"Yesterday I had a great conversation with Carlos Silva," Dreamer said on the show. "Me and TNA are no longer in a relationship. We've mutually agreed to part ways. It's hard. I've given so much of my life to that company. I don't have any ill will or malice. "

EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Dreamer updates his status with TNA. pic.twitter.com/H4NGhSvvMa — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 17, 2026

Dreamer said that he still wanted to see TNA survive and be the absolute best it can be. He was visibly shaken when he started talking about the people inside the company, saying he would miss working with them and helping them reach their goals.

Dreamer confirmed that he was going to stay off his phone for a bit, but that he loved coming to work each day. He said that the company and the show he worked on got him through really tough times in his life, including COVID and the death of his mother.

TNA is rumored to have a new Head of Creative lined up

Road Dogg | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Though the Dreamer departure only surfaced today, sources told Fightful that the move has been expected, but only after the Slammiversary PPV.

Fightful is also reporting that industry sources have told them that Road Dogg has been discussed as a replacement for Dreamer. Road Dogg was a lead writer for WWE on the SmackDown brand leaving his role with WWE earlier this year.

In WWE, Road Dogg was not only a lead writer on SmackDown, but was a key figure on the WWE Unreal show on Netflix. Road Dogg was regularly shown and heard from in the writers room portions of that show that also included current WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

Road Dogg said he departed WWE because the writing grind began to move too fast and he wanted to spend time with his family.

As for Dreamer, he's a former champion in both WWE and ECW. He was a legendary figure of the sizzling-hot run of ECW that helped usher in the Attitude Era of pro wrestling.

Dreamer was an active wrestler in WWE until 2010 and also popped up for various television appearances for the company until 2016. Dreamer is a one-time Digital Media Champion in TNA.