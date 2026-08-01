Sol Ruca Reveals Triple H's Message After Recent IC Title Loss

Sol Ruca has been on a rocket ride of a push since making her WWE main roster debut earlier this year.

Ruca had been a fixture of NXT programming for years, but was elevated to the main roster soon after WrestleMania in April. Ruca made an impact fast.

Prior to her official debut, Ruca wrestled and defeated Bayley at Saturday Night's Main Event, which featured the retirement of John Cena. Upon joining the main roster, she quickly won championship gold.

Ruca entered into a feud with Becky Lynch and had multiple matches against her. Ruca defeated Lynch to become the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion at the Clash in Italy event in May. Though her first reign ended up being a short one, as this week on Raw, Ruca lost the title to Raquel Rodriguez. She held the belt for only 57 days.

Sol Ruca's title loss unlikely to hurt her WWE push

In a recent appearance on Busted Open, Ruca discussed her thoughts on losing the championship so soon. Ruca said she hadn't lost confidence and provided some backstage insight into why the title was taken off her.

Sol Ruca | WWE

“Triple H came to me afterward and was just like, ‘Hey, this isn’t because you’re doing anything wrong, but, you know, you just got to be a babyface and keep going up and just see what the next thing is,' Ruca said. “Everyone has been very, very supportive and really has been in my corner. It has made me feel really good about it.”

In the same interview, Ruca reflected on her journey in pro wrestling and said that the element of her game she'd like to improve is her character work. Ruca compared her time in sports to pro wrestling, but said that the character element is vastly different between the two.

“I definitely think just character work," Ruca said. "I feel like being an athlete, I’m so used to just being serious and, you know, you get told what to do, told what to wear, told how to act. Whereas here, it’s kind of up to you. And within NXT, it’s kind of easier to bounce ideas off of people and try new things because the risk isn’t as high.”

Ruca isn't on the SummerSlam cards this weekend, but there are other events that are right up her alley on the calendar soon. One of those events is Money in the Bank. Ruca is an expert high-flyer and would be in her element during a ladder match with a top prize on the line.

The Money in the Bank PLE takes place in October in New Orleans.