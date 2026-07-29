TNA Invites LeBron James to Play Special Role at Upcoming Show

TNA would like NBA star LeBron James to take his talents and join them at an upcoming TV taping.

James recently made waves in the NBA news cycle when he left the Los Angeles Lakers and joined the Philadelphia 76ers in a quest to win another championship ring before his NBA career wraps up. As it happens, TNA is running a TV taping event in Philadelphia and has invited James to join them.

Wednesday morning in a post on X, TNA made the LeBron James invite official.

"As the Philadelphia 76ers now seriously talk titles, TNA Wrestling has a major World Championship match Thursday in Philadelphia — and TNA is officially inviting the new 76ers superstar, LeBron James, to be the Official Title Holder for the Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy World Championship match at the Liacouras Center," the company wrote. "See you ringside, LeBron!"

As the Philadelphia 76ers now seriously talk titles, TNA Wrestling has a major World Championship match Thursday in Philadelphia — and TNA is officially inviting the new @sixers superstar, @KingJames, to be the Official Title Holder for the @NicTNemeth vs. @JEFFHARDYBRAND World… pic.twitter.com/Y8f7fUIijl — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 29, 2026

James isn't a stranger to pro wrestling events. He famously appeared in the WWE audience as a recently drafted NBA player for an event in Cleveland.

Celebrities have long been a part of TNA history

Over the years, TNA has brought in a variety of different celebrities for a variety of different roles. Brian Urlacher, DeAngelo Williams, Dennis Rodman, Shaquille O'Neal, and a handful of other stars have joined the show throughout the company's history.

2026 has been a year of growth for TNA. At the beginning of the year, the company began airing its weekly Impact television show on AMC. This gave the company a larger platform for its product than the previous networks the program aired on.

In addition to the a new television deal, TNA has had a working relationship with WWE over the last couple of years. Prior to 2025, TNA stars like Jordynne Grace began popping up in specialty spots on WWE programming. Grace was a surprise entrant into the Royal Rumble.

Jordynne Grace | WWE

At the start of 2025, TNA and WWE announced an official partnership that saw TNA stars appear in NXT and NXT stars appear on Impact. The current WWE Men's United States Champion, Trick Williams, was TNA World Champion for many months and headlined multiple PPV events for the company.

On the flip side, TNA stars like Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, and others popped up on NXT television. Now, both Hendry and Santana are contracted WWE talents.

Santana is a former TNA World Champion. He recently lost the championship to Nemeth at the Slammiversary PPV event earlier this summer.