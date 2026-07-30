Nick Aldis Opens Up About His WWE Future and Match at SummerSlam

Nick Aldis will step into the ring at WWE SummerSlam, leading many fans to speculate about his role in the company going forward.

Aldis, a former world champion in TNA and NWA, signed with WWE in 2023 and has been an on-screen authority figure throughout his time in the company. He has teased getting into the ring, but these hints didn't become a reality until WWE confirmed that Aldis will face Gunther at SummerSlam.

This will mark his first match since 2023. His in-ring return required Aldis to relinquish his role as general manager for the time being, leaving fans to wonder what could happen next. In a new interview, Aldis discussed how the match came together and shared his mindset about the future.

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis | WWE

Nick Aldis says his future after SummerSlam isn't up to him

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Aldis opened up about his upcoming match at SummerSlam. He noted that he was initially concerned about his physical conditioning, given how long it's been since his last match, and he has been working hard to get in ring shape. When asked whether he always had an in-ring return in the back of his mind, Aldis noted that he did, but this match with Gunther still came as a "total shock."

Aldis then admitted that he was feeling the pressure of the high-profile match, but he took confidence in the way that WWE's creative team decided this contest was "where the money was." After stating that they were very "casual" about the match, Aldis looked ahead to the show and stated that he did not have any expectations beyond it.

"I have to just concentrate on what’s in front of me," Aldis said. "I have to deliver at SummerSlam. As far as I’m concerned, I am treating this as one match. I have no expectations. I had none coming in. I have none coming out. I just have to deliver, and trust my boss that whatever comes next is the right thing to do.”

Aldis was directly asked to comment on what will happen after SummerSlam, and he stated, "That's not for me to decide." He explained how the discussion surrounding the match largely stems from fans' perceptions, as it hasn't been presented as his comeback. Aldis also made it clear that he has been careful not to project his own expectations onto any of his time in WWE so far.

Looking back on joining WWE as an on-screen authority figure, Aldis said that he aimed to make the most of the opportunity, and he's taking that approach now. Aldis reiterated that, regarding his in-ring return against Gunther, he believed that Triple H decided that there was money in the matchup.

For the time being, there's no way to know what the future holds for Aldis. Fans will just have to tune in to SummerSlam and see what comes next.