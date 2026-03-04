Two Wrestlers Reportedly Quit TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling's roster got a shocking shakeup as two wrestlers have reportedly quit the company.

Last year, TNA Wrestling was dealing with a ton of roster issues as it worked to secure a new television deal for iMPACT. Several contracts of their top talent were reportedly set to expire, and the company was forced to scramble to lock down multiple names following their announcement that iMPACT was coming to AMC in January.

While TNA managed to re-sign a lot of the talent, they did lose several stars, including three of the Rascalz, Jake Something, and the IInspiration. And now a new report suggests two more of their talents have recently quit the company.

Two wrestlers quit TNA

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, both Mance Warner and Steph De Lander have quit TNA Wrestling, noting that their decision to quit the promotion stems from TNA's refusal to clear De Lander to return to the ring following neck surgery she underwent in 2024. The surgery was a fusion of the C5-C6 vertebrae for a long-term injury she suffered during her time in WWE.

Mance Warner and Steph De Lander | TNA Wrestling

Steph De Lander has gone to WWE's surgeon for clearance to return to the ring. Despite that, she was told that she would never be able to wrestle again in TNA. The company's stance on this matter forced the couple's hand and reportedly led them to quit the promotion.

TNA did not officially respond to Sapp when reached out for comment on the matter. However, one source told him they believe Warner and De Lander could finish up with the company after their current loop of TV tapings.

What's next for Steph De Lander and Mance Warner outside of TNA?

AJ Francis and Steph De Lander | TNA Wrestling

Steph De Lander has been out of action since August 2024. She underwent her neck fusion surgery a couple of months later, in October. Last month, De Lander announced on social media that she would be returning to the ring and would be available after April 1.

During her time away from in-ring action, De Lander worked alongside Matt Cardona across the independent scene before turning on him and aligning with her now husband, Mance Warner. The happy couple got married late last year.

As for Mance Warner, he last competed for TNA on the February 26 episode of iMPACT, losing to AJ Francis via disqualification. He has competed twice for All Elite Wrestling, most notably against Jon Moxley on an episode of AEW Rampage in 2022. He also had a long run with Major League Wrestling from 2019 to 2024, before making the jump to TNA Wrestling in 2025.