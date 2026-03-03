MJF Fires Shots at Current WWE Ticket Prices

MJF is never one to shy away from giving his opinion.

The outspoken AEW World Champion has never met a microphone he didn't like. Whether you love or hate what Friedman has to say, he's always at the center of the conversation because he doesn't bite his tongue about anything.

WWE's ticket prices under TKO have been a major point of contention among fans for quite some time now. With ticket sales for this year's WrestleMania down compared to last year, it's clear that high prices are one of the top reasons the tickets aren't moving right now.

MJF | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's MJF recently spoke with Adrian Ochoa of ABC 7 KVIA. While hyping this week's episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, Texas, Friedman took the opportunity to fire a shot at WWE's current ticket prices, noting that you can attend an AEW show without selling the soul of your firstborn child.

"Unlike WWE, you don't have to sell the soul of your firstborn to buy a ticket," MJF said. "They're at normal prices. If you go to AEWTIX.com, ticketmaster.com, we don't discriminate against poors the same way the World Champ does. I hate you people, but look, somebody's got to pay daddy's bills, and that's going to be people like you."

There is a dream match waiting for MJF in AEW

This Wednesday night on Dynamite, MJF will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Kevin Knight. It's a contest many fans would consider a dream match, pitting two of the most talented young wrestlers in the industry today against each other. But it's just another Wednesday to MJF.

When asked if there were any dream matches he would be interested in having, MJF named Mick Foley as his number one dream match, revealing that he was supposed to be Foley's retirement match before the WWE Hall of Famer injured himself getting prepared to return to the ring.

Beyond that, Friedman revealed that a match against AEW's Andrade El Idolo is also a dream match for him, but he wouldn't be interested in giving him a title shot.

"Oh gosh. You know, there was scuttlebutt about me and Mick Foley. Me doing a retirement match with Mick Foley. Unfortunately, he had gotten hurt training for said match, so that never got to happen," MJF revealed. "So I think that would be my number one answer. My number two answer is, look, there are still a lot of matches that have not transpired in AEW.

"One of the matches that hasn't transpired in AEW is Andrade El Idolo. I think he's a piece of trash, but to each their own. I'm not a fan of this guy, you know? I don't think I'm ever gonna give him a shot at the World Title just because he's so rude. I don't care for people that are rude.

"I'm salt to the earth, and I don't stand for bullies. I don't stand for rudeness. I don't stand for womanizers. I don't appreciate what he's doing. I respect women. I love women. Nobody loves women more than me, especially not Andrade."