Cody Gibson Fighting for His Future in the UFC
Cody Gibson is fighting for his future.
A win tomorrow night at UFC Fight Night–which, remarkably, would be his first victory in the Octagon since 2014–and his career continues with plenty of possibilities.
A loss, however, may very well signal the end.
“I didn’t claw my back here to wash out in two or three fights,” said Gibson, who was released by the UFC in 2014 before reclaiming a spot on the roster a year ago. “I’m in need of a win to show the UFC they should keep me around.”
Gibson, 36, looks to keep his career alive when he steps into the Octagon against Brian Kelleher. Following an impressive showing a year ago in The Ultimate Fighter, Gibson (19-10) lost by unanimous decision this past March to Miles Johns.
The setback against Johns increased Gibson’s UFC losing streak to four. But patience is one of his strongest virtues.
A high school history teacher who switched to middle school phsyical education, Gibson is willing to put in the time for results. He took time off from teaching to start this camp, and if all goes well tomorrow, chances are high he will be on a teaching sabbatical come the fall.
Permitting, of course, he wins.
“This is a chance to right the ship,” said Gibson. “I tried to manage teaching and training and home life in my last training camp, and it was challenging. This time, I’m focused on camp and I put all of myself into it. I know I’ve done everything I can to prepare.
“There is high pressure, but I’m all about it,” said Gibson. “I’m trying to stick around here for a few more years, then ride off into the sunset. But I’m not ready for that yet. I’m 10 years removed since my last UFC win. I’m ready for another.”
Winning this bantamweight bout is also a necessity for Kelleher (24-15), who has dropped his last three. Like Gibson, the 37-year-old Kelleher is also seeking to prove he is still worthy of a spot on the roster.
“When my time in the UFC is over, that will be the end of my career,” said Gibson. “If I want to keep doing this, which I do, it’s a must-win fight. It’s a must-win. It’s a must-win fight for both of us.”
Gibson believes he still has a lot to offer. He needs to establish his offense early, forcing to Kelleher to fight off his back foot–and adjust.
Disregard the fact this is on the prelims. A lot is at stake tomorrow in the Apex, where one of these two is bound to suffer a severe loss.
“Neither of us is going to quit,” said Gibson. “I need to make him.”